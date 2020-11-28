Mexican Football Team Break Into FIFA's Top 10 Rankings As Belgium Maintain No.1 Spot

Following a string of scintillating performances in the past few games, particularly against South Korea and Japan during the previous international break, the Mexican football team have managed to breakthrough in the top 10 FIFA rankings. Meanwhile, European giants Belgium have maintained their firm hold at the top of the FIFA rankings following their blistering campaign in the Nations League campaign which sees them qualify for the business end of the competition.

Mexico breakthrough in FIFA's top 10 rankings

The Mexican football team were placed ninth in the recent round of FIFA rankings. Mexico are on a 10-game unbeaten streak including friendlies, with their last defeat coming up against Argentina in September last year. Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez struck thrice against Mexico to guide his side to a 4-0 victory at home.

In the most recent international break, Mexico arrived in top clutch form as they saw off the likes of South Korea and Japan with ease, ensuring their improvement in the FIFA rankings. Interestingly, the ninth-place finish is their best ranking since their splendid performance in 2006.

Belgium maintain lead in FIFA rankings

Belgium succeeded in maintaining their firm hold on the top spot in the FIFA rankings. The most recent international break saw the Belgium Red Devils rake up three victories in as many games, including against the England football team. Roberto Martinez's men managed to attain their best finish despite the absence of Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard.

Belgium finished atop the Nations League Group 2 standings, having managed five victories in six games. They succumbed under pressure only against the England football team on Matchday 3 of the Nations League, losing 1-2 against Gareth Southgate's men.

France football team sit behind Belgium in FIFA rankings

Didier Deschamps' men continued with their blistering run of form, reminiscing their performance in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The world champions overcame stern challenges in the recent international break, particularly defeating European champions Portugal to secure a spot in the final four of the Nations League. The France football team finished their Nations League group stage campaign unbeaten with five victories and a defeat only.

Image courtesy: Mexico Twitter