Mexico Beats Haiti 3-1 To Reach CONCACAF Gold Cup Quarterfinals

Luis Romo in action (Image: AP)
Henry Martín scored on a diving header 44 seconds into the second half, and Mexico beat Haiti 3-1 Thursday night to clinch a berth in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals. Martín headed Uriel Antuna’s cross past goalkeeper Alexandre Pierre for his 11th international goal. Haiti’s Ricardo Adé gave Mexico a 2-0 lead with an own goal in the 56th when he poked in Jesús Gallardo’s cross for Orbelín Pineda.
¡TERMINÓ EL PARTIDO! @miseleccionmx 🇲🇽 sumó su segunda victoria en #GoldCup pic.twitter.com/VIDpgZw2BK— Gold Cup (@GoldCup) June 30, 2023
No. 87 Haiti scored its third goal in 11 matches against Mexico and first since 1981 when Danley Jean-Jacques evaded Johan Vásquez and headed Derrick Etienne’s cross past Guillermo Ochoa in the 78th. No. 14 Mexico, which opened with a 4-0 rout of Honduras, closes Group B on Sunday against invited guest Qatar at Santa Clara, California. Haiti, which began with a 2-1 win over Qatar, plays Honduras at Charlotte, North Carolina.
🎉 ¡Felicidades a Uriel Antuna por ser elegido el Jugador del Partido! 👏— Gold Cup (@GoldCup) June 30, 2023
🇲🇽 @miseleccionmx | #GoldCup pic.twitter.com/nAEnvIJKM8
In the doubleheader opener, Alberth Elis scored 5:45 into six scheduled minutes of second-half stoppage time, giving Honduras a 1-1 draw against Qatar. Tameem Mansour scored in the seventh minute.
