MGL Vs JPN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, World Cup Asian Qualifiers Preview

Japan welcome Mongolia in their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign clash as both teams lock horns on Tuesday. The match is set to be played at the Fukuda Denshi Arena on March 30 with the kickoff scheduled for 4:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the MGL vs JPN Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, among other details of this encounter.

MGL vs JPN live: MGL vs JPN Dream11 match preview

Mongolia have nothing but pride to play for as the hosts are already-eliminated from qualifying into the third round of the AFC qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. They enter the match as the fifth-ranked side on the table having won just one of their 6 matches. Currently ranked 190 on FIFA standings, the Blue Wolves saw their last outing ending in a 3-0 defeat to Tajikistan. It was their fifth loss of the campaign as they sit at the bottom of the group. Walking into the match as a side already out of the race, Mongolia will aim to give their opponents a difficult game and make them fight hard for a win on Tuesday.

The Blue Samurai outfit has been one of the most solid teams in the ongoing World Cup qualification campaign so far having won all four of their games. Walking into the game with 12 points to their tally Hajime Moriyasu's team finds itself at the top of Group F and looks likely to qualify for the upcoming rounds. With more games in hand over second-placed Tajikistan, Japan will be heading into the game brimming with confidence as they are yet to concede a goal in their four matches and already have a narrow two-point lead at the top. They will see this match as the perfect opportunity to extend their lead and establish their authority on the AFC World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

MGL vs JPN Dream11 Team: MGL vs JPN Playing 11

Goalkeeper – S. Gonda

Defenders – D. Amaraa, M. Yoshida, B. Ganbold, M. Yamane

Midfielders – D. Kamara, N. Atrag, H. Morita, T. Khurelbaatar

Strikers – T. Minamino, O. Mihljddorj

MGL vs JPN Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain – T. Minamino or N. Atrag

Vice-Captain - O. Mihljddorj or D. Kamara

MGL vs JPN Match Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, we expect the Samurai Blues to register a routine victory over Mongolia at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Mongolia 0-3 Japan

Note: The above MGL vs JPN Dream11 prediction, MGL vs JPN Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MGL vs JPN Dream11 Team and MGL vs JPN Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.