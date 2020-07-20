MIA Vs NYFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLS Is Back Live

Inter Miami will face NYC FC in their third match of the MLS is Back Tournament. The David Beckham-owned side are third in the points table with four consecutive losses in the league. As for NYC FC, they find themselves in a similar position, albeit one worse, with New York bottom of the table with zero wins. The Inter Miami vs New York City FC clash, therefore, will give a chance to both teams to open their account in the tournament.

The MIA vs NYFC live match will commence on Monday, July 20 at 6:30 PM IST. Fans can play the MIA vs NYFC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the MIA vs NYFC Dream11 prediction, MIA vs NYFC dream11 top picks and MIA vs NYFC Dream11 team.

Rodolfo Pizarro (Captain) Juan Agudelo (Vice-captain) Jesus Medina Heber

Julián Carranza, Juan Agudelo, Robbie Robinson, Jerome Kiesewetter, Rodolfo Pizarro, Matías Pellegrini, Lewis Morgan, Lee Nguyen, Wil Trapp, Victor Ulloa, Jay Chapman, George Acosta, David Norman, Luis Argudo, Christian Makoun, Jorge Figal, Róman Torres, Andres Reyes, Alvas Powell, A.J. DeLaGarza, Brek Shea, Ben Sweat, Mikey Ambrose, Grant Lillard, Dylan Nealis, Luis Robles, John McCarthy, Drake Callender

Brad Stuver, Luis Barraza, Sean Johnson, Alexander Callens, Anton Tinnerholm, James Sands, Joe Scally, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Sebastien Ibeagha, Tayvon Gray, Alexander Ring, Alexandru Mitrita, Gary Mackay-Steven, Gedion Zelalem, Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Jesus Medina, Juan Torres, Justin Haak, Keaton Parks, Maxi Moralez, Nicolas Acevedo, Tony Rocha, Heber, Valentin Castellanos

Inter Miami CF : Luis Robles, Jorge Figal, Roman Torres, Andres Reyes, Ben Sweat, Victor Ulloa, Wil Trapp, Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro, Matías Pellegrini, Julián Carranza

: Luis Robles, Jorge Figal, Roman Torres, Andres Reyes, Ben Sweat, Victor Ulloa, Wil Trapp, Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro, Matías Pellegrini, Julián Carranza New York City FC: Sean Johnson, Alexander Callens, James Sands, Ronald Matarrita, Anton Tinnerholm, Maximiliano Morález, Gedion Zelalem, Keaton Parks, Jesús Medina, Gudmundur Thórarinsson, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi

Our MIA vs NYFC Dream11 prediction is that Inter Miami will win this game.

Note: The MIA vs NYFC Dream11 prediction, MIA vs NYFC Dream11 top picks and MIA vs NYFC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MIA vs NYFC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

