MIA Vs NYFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLS Is Back Live

Inter Miami will face NYC FC in their third match of the MLS is Back Tournament. The David Beckham-owned side are third in the points table with four consecutive losses in the league. As for NYC FC, they find themselves in a similar position, albeit one worse, with New York bottom of the table with zero wins. The Inter Miami vs New York City FC clash, therefore, will give a chance to both teams to open their account in the tournament.
The MIA vs NYFC live match will commence on Monday, July 20 at 6:30 PM IST. Fans can play the MIA vs NYFC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the MIA vs NYFC Dream11 prediction, MIA vs NYFC dream11 top picks and MIA vs NYFC Dream11 team.
Julián Carranza, Juan Agudelo, Robbie Robinson, Jerome Kiesewetter, Rodolfo Pizarro, Matías Pellegrini, Lewis Morgan, Lee Nguyen, Wil Trapp, Victor Ulloa, Jay Chapman, George Acosta, David Norman, Luis Argudo, Christian Makoun, Jorge Figal, Róman Torres, Andres Reyes, Alvas Powell, A.J. DeLaGarza, Brek Shea, Ben Sweat, Mikey Ambrose, Grant Lillard, Dylan Nealis, Luis Robles, John McCarthy, Drake Callender
Brad Stuver, Luis Barraza, Sean Johnson, Alexander Callens, Anton Tinnerholm, James Sands, Joe Scally, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Sebastien Ibeagha, Tayvon Gray, Alexander Ring, Alexandru Mitrita, Gary Mackay-Steven, Gedion Zelalem, Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Jesus Medina, Juan Torres, Justin Haak, Keaton Parks, Maxi Moralez, Nicolas Acevedo, Tony Rocha, Heber, Valentin Castellanos
Our MIA vs NYFC Dream11 prediction is that Inter Miami will win this game.