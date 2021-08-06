Michael Ballack's Son Emilio Dies Aged 18; Chelsea, Leverkusen, Bayern Share Condolences

In a shocking and sad incident, Germany's former footballer Michael Ballack's son Emilio died aged 18 as a result of a quad bike accident. As per the sports website Goal, Emilio who was 18 years old lost his life in a quad bike crash in Portugal. Chelsea Football Club (FC) confirmed this and issued a statement on its Twitter handle. Notably, Michael Ballack has played for Chelsea for a span of four years i.e. from 2006 to 2010.

Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack's son Emilio dies aged 18

Expressing its shock over the untimely demise of Michael Ballack's son Emilio, Chelsea took to its Twitter handle and put out a tweet saying, "Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Emilio Ballack at the terribly young age of 18. All our thoughts are with his father Michael and his family at this sad time."

On the other hand, Everton Football Club wrote, "Our thoughts are with Michael Ballack and his loved ones at this sad time."

Emilio was born in 2002 to Michael Ballack's then-girlfriend Simone Lambe. The former German skipper has two more sons from his relationship with Lambe, born in 2001 and 2005.

What happened to Michael Ballack's son Emilio?

People who are in shock and still wondering what happened to Michael Ballack's son Emilio, should know that as per police reports, the 18-year-old Emilio was riding on an uneven piece of land when his quad bike rolled backward and fell on top of him. Firefighters were brought to the incident to pull him out of the wreck before the medics tried to revive him. However, their efforts went in vain as he was declared dead at the scene. The Portuguese media reported, "The accident happened at the family home. The quad rider wasn't on a public road and his vehicle was the only one involved."

Netizens react to Michael Ballack's son's death

Emilio, Michael Ballack's son, has died in a quad biking accident in Portugal at just 18 years old. 💔



Such horrible news. Our thoughts go out to Michael and his family at this awful time. RIP 🌹 pic.twitter.com/ZLlOveuxxu — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) August 5, 2021

Condolences to Chelsea Legend Michael Ballack and family for losing his son in a tragic accident. May Allah comfort them 🙏🤲 in these trying times. ❤

REST IN ETERNAL PEACE EMILIO BALLACK 🕊 pic.twitter.com/BT6xRL6TAe — Zahra El Naylah (@zahra_el_naylah) August 5, 2021

Condolences to ex-Chelsea midfield star @Ballack who lost his 18-year-old son, Emilio Ballack in a quad crash in the early hours of Thursday morning.



Emilio Ballack is the second of the three kids of his ex-wife. Rest in peace, lad. pic.twitter.com/GKrgkOhgDV — @Agbakpedom (@Dom91204346) August 5, 2021

(Image Credits: AP)