Michael Carrick Responds To Paul Scholes' Man Utd 'should Have Sacked Him' Remark

Although interim coach Michael Carrick won his first game as in charge of Manchester United on Tuesday evening, former player Paul Scholes still criticized him for continuing the job after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal. Scholes believed that Carrick should have also stepped down because he was equally responsible for the club's poor results as head coach Solskjaer.

However, Carrick insisted that he consulted Ole before taking over the role as he believed it was the right thing to do. The new Red Devils manager got off to a fantastic start as the club defeated Villarreal 2-0 to progress to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Michael Carrick dismisses Paul Scholes' criticism

On being asked about Paul Scholes' criticism, Michael Carrick said during his post-match interview, "It's not an important result for me personally. It's an important one for the players and the club. It's an important result for the players. Tonight is not about me by any stretch. It's obviously been an emotional few days. The first person I spoke to after Ed [Woodward] asked me to do this role was Ole, to almost see what he thought about it because I felt that was the right thing to do."

"To finish it off with Jadon was brilliant, it was a big night for him."



"It feels like that game was for Ole."



Michael Carrick gives his view after a winning start to his term as interim manager of Man Utd.



Manchester United beat Villarreal after Cristiano Ronaldo put them in front in the 78th minute with a fantastic lob over Villarreal goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli. Jadon Sancho then ensured that the Red Devils left Estadio de la Cerámica with all three points by scoring his first goal for the club with just minutes remaining before full-time. As a result of the win, the Old Trafford outfit has confirmed their place in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League with one game to spare.

After Carrick addressed Scholes' criticisms, he spoke about the importance of the win. "It was about getting through [the group]. It was a massive game, when you get to this stage in the Champions League it can swing so easily both ways, so it was vital we came here and got the right result, and we managed to do that so I’m delighted," said the English coach.