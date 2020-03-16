Michael Carrick Was Nearly Handed Ronaldo's No.7 Shirt At Man United, Reveals Michael Owen

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick was nearly handed the iconic No.7 shirt after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Real Madrid. According to reports, manager Sir Alex Ferguson offered the chance of sporting the iconic Man United No.7 to both Michael Carrick and Michael Owen after the shirt was vacated by Ronaldo's departure. However, it was Owen who ultimately donned the jersey after arriving on a free transfer from Newcastle United.

Man United nearly offered Michael Carrick Cristiano Ronaldo's No.7 jersey

In a report by The Express, Michael Owen revealed that Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson offered Cristiano Ronaldo's No.7 jersey to both Michael Carrick and Michael Owen. Sir Alex offered the famous Man United shirt to Michael Owen as he thought he could handle the pressure that comes with the number. If Owen had refused, it would have been handed to Michael Carrick. Ultimately, Owen chose the No.7, while Carrick continued to sport Roy Keane's No.16.

The curse of No.7: Man United's failure to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo sought a then-world record £80 million transfer to Real Madrid in 2009. However, since his transfer, no Man United player sporting the No.7 has had a massive impact at the club. Michael Owen's time at Man United was marred by injuries, while Antonio Valencia, Memphis Depay, Angel DI Maria and Alexis Sanchez all failed to live up to the standard. The iconic No.7 lies unoccupied at the moment. However, current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope that his rebuild brings a new worthy owner of the iconic shirt.

Michael Carrick's Man United career at a glance

Michael Carrick joined Manchester United from Premier League rivals Tottenham in 2006 for a £14 million fee. Sir Alex signed Carrick as a replacement for former captain Roy Keane and Carrick instantly took Keane's No.16. Michael Carrick was a vital part of Sir Alex Ferguson's side in his final years with the team, playing an integral part in five Premier League title wins. The former Tottenham man also lifted the Champions League and the Europa League at the club, before hanging up his boots at the end of the 2017 season.

