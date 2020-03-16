The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Michael Carrick Was Nearly Handed Ronaldo's No.7 Shirt At Man United, Reveals Michael Owen

Football News

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick was reportedly handed the chance to wear Cristiano Ronaldo's No.7 after his transfer to Real Madrid in 2009.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Michael Carrick

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick was nearly handed the iconic No.7 shirt after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Real Madrid. According to reports, manager Sir Alex Ferguson offered the chance of sporting the iconic Man United No.7 to both Michael Carrick and Michael Owen after the shirt was vacated by Ronaldo's departure. However, it was Owen who ultimately donned the jersey after arriving on a free transfer from Newcastle United. 

Also Read: Premier League Hall Of Fame Event Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Man United nearly offered Michael Carrick Cristiano Ronaldo's No.7 jersey

In a report by The Express, Michael Owen revealed that Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson offered Cristiano Ronaldo's No.7 jersey to both Michael Carrick and Michael Owen. Sir Alex offered the famous Man United shirt to Michael Owen as he thought he could handle the pressure that comes with the number. If Owen had refused, it would have been handed to Michael Carrick. Ultimately, Owen chose the No.7, while Carrick continued to sport Roy Keane's No.16. 

Also Read: Premier League: How PL Stars Are Spending Their Time During The Coronavirus Outbreak

The curse of No.7: Man United's failure to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo sought a then-world record £80 million transfer to Real Madrid in 2009. However, since his transfer, no Man United player sporting the No.7 has had a massive impact at the club. Michael Owen's time at Man United was marred by injuries, while Antonio Valencia, Memphis Depay, Angel DI Maria and Alexis Sanchez all failed to live up to the standard. The iconic No.7 lies unoccupied at the moment. However, current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope that his rebuild brings a new worthy owner of the iconic shirt. 

Also Read: Paul Pogba Turns 27: How Manchester United, Juventus And Fans Wished The French Midfielder

Michael Carrick's Man United career at a glance

Michael Carrick joined Manchester United from Premier League rivals Tottenham in 2006 for a £14 million fee. Sir Alex signed Carrick as a replacement for former captain Roy Keane and Carrick instantly took Keane's No.16. Michael Carrick was a vital part of Sir Alex Ferguson's side in his final years with the team, playing an integral part in five Premier League title wins. The former Tottenham man also lifted the Champions League and the Europa League at the club, before hanging up his boots at the end of the 2017 season. 

Also Read: Premier League Warned It Could Face Legal Action If Season Is Cancelled After Coronavirus

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shatrughan Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Nagma praise PM Modi on SAARC leadership on coronavirus
CELEBS HAIL PM MODI ON SAARC MEET
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI MISQUOTES HIMSELF
ED
ANIL AMBANI, NARESH GOYAL SUMMONED
Abhishek Singhvi
SINGHVI SLAMS BJP FOR EX-CJI NOD
IPL
FRANCHISES SUSPEND TRAINING CAMPS
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES