Michael Jordan Is A Prisoner Of His Own Success, Claims Former Bulls Teammate Craig Hodges

Michael Jordan The Last Dance final episodes were released across the US on Sunday. The rest of the world will witness the final two chapters of the 10-episode docuseries on Monday as it airs on Netflix and other popular OTT streaming platforms. The series chronicles how the Chicago Bulls drafted Michael Jordan and how Jordan went on to deliver success on a regular basis with the Bulls. Six NBA Championships, six NBA Finals MVP awards and five-time league MVP are just a few of the laurels that Michael Jordan acquired over the course of his dominance in the NBA. However, with great success came great responsibility as Michael Jordan was always in the limelight wherever he went. His former Chicago Bulls teammate Craig Hodges made an interesting claim regarding Michael Jordan's career in a recent interview with HoopsHype.

Michael Jordan was a prisoner of his own success, says Craig Hodges

While speaking to Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype, former Chicago Bulls player Craig Hodges claimed that Michael Jordan was a prisoner of his own success. Hodges was quoted as saying, “Well, when I look at MJ, he’s a product of his success. Sometimes, that success can be a prison for you… In two prisons actually. America was a prison for black people, and now you’ve been incarcerated through capitalism on a whole different level. So it’s cool for the entertainment value of it, but I think it’s been somewhat divisive as far as in line with what we need right now as both the people and the world.” Michael Jordan The Last Dance highlighted the effect that Bulls icon Michael Jordan had on the entire sports industry, especially the NBA. The Bulls legend also won two Olympic medals while playing in the NBA and established his brand at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics while playing for the 'Dream Team' alongside Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and other stars.

The list of Michael Jordan endorsements ranges from the original tie-up with Nike to form the Air Jordan brand, Gatorade, McDonald's, and Chevrolet. Michael Jordan endorsements have helped him rack up a fortune for himself as his net worth stands at a reported $2.1 billion as of May 18, 2020. When the Michael Jordan The Last Dance docu-series released a couple of weeks ago, the Bulls star announced that all the profits from the documentary will be given to charitable organisations.

