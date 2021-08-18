Michy Batshuayi Joins Besiktas On Loan, Becomes Third Forward To Leave Chelsea This Season

Michy Batshuayi has agreed to join Turkish club Besiktas on loan for the upcoming season. Batshuayi is now the second striker to depart Chelsea in less than a week and third this transfer window after Tammy Abraham completed a £34 million permanent move to AS Roma on a five-year contract and Olivier Giroud, who also made a move to the Serie A by joining AC Milan. Batshuayi spent five years at Stamford Bridge after making a move from Marseille back in 2016 but has been regularly loaned out to other clubs.

Both the Turkish club and the player took to Twitter to announce the signing, Batshuayi said that he is very happy to join Besiktas and that it is an incredible opportunity for him, and he is already looking forward to playing. He also thanked the fans for the amazing reception he got when he arrived in Istanbul.

An incredible opportunity for me and I'm already looking to play. Thank you to all the fans for the crazy welcome at Istanbul 🖤 See you at the stadium very soon 🔥🔥🔥 #batsman pic.twitter.com/AOnz3DDDNH — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) August 18, 2021

Besiktas took a creative approach to reveal their new signing as they made him dress up as Batman, as he is often called 'Batsman', and made him unveil himself at the end of the short one and half minute long video.

Batshuayi made 77 appearances for Chelsea and managed to bag 25 goals including one that helped them clinch the Premier League title in the match against West Bromwich Albion FC back in May 2017. Batshuayi has passed his medical in Turkey and could make his Besiktas debut away to Gaziantep on Saturday.

Tammy and Giroud transfers

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham has completed a £34million permanent move to AS Roma on a five-year contract. The England international striker scored 30 goals in 82 appearances for Chelsea and was part of the squad which triumphed in the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup this year. He moved because he found his opportunities limited under coach Thomas Tuchel and now with Chelsea having re-signed Romelu Lukaku, the player would have found himself further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Giroud had confirmed his departure from Chelsea on July 16, before his move to AC Milan had been announced, by writing a farewell note to the Chelsea faithful, "To all the Blues, to my teammates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments," Giroud said on Twitter. "I'm starting a new journey with a light and happy heart. Our victories in the FA Cup, Europa League, and Champions League have been magnificent."

Image Credits: @Besiktas - Twitter