MIDD Vs WAT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Championship Match Preview

Matchday 40 of the ongoing Championship campaign sees Middlesbrough FC take on Watford in their upcoming match on Monday. The English domestic league clash is set to take place at the Riverside Stadium on April 5 with the kickoff scheduled for 5:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the MIDD vs WAT Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this match

MIDD vs WAT live: MIDD vs WAT Dream11 match preview

Middlesbrough FC walk into the match following a string of poor performances as they have failed to pick a single point from their last two matches. Suffering from two straight losses against Millwall and Bournemouth, the Boro will be itching to get back to winning ways. Currently slotted ninth on the table, the hosts have pocketed 16 wins from 39 matches while drawing six and losing 15 games so far. With just 7 points away from sixth-placed Reading, the hosts will fancy their chances of a playoff spot but will find Watford as an uphill challenge, given their opponents' high flying form.

Watford on the other hand will start the match brimming with confidence having recorded six consecutive wins with their last game ending in a narrow 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday. Walking into the match as the second-ranked team on the Championship table, the Hornets trail table-toppers Norwich City by just six points and will look to reduce the gap on Monday by walking away with three points against Middlesbrough.

MIDD vs WAT Playing 11

Middlesbrough FC- Marcus Bettinelli, Dael Fry, Grant Hall, Paddy McNair, Djed Spence, Neekens Kebano, Jonathan Howson, Marc Bola, Samy Morsy, Chuba Akpom, Yannick Bolasie

Watford - Daniel Bachmann, Adam Masina, Kiko Femenia, Francisco Sierralta, William Troost-Ekong, Ken Sema, Dan Gosling, Nathaniel Chalobah, Will Hughes, Joao Pedro, Isaac Success

MIDD vs WAT Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Daniel Bachmann

Defenders – Dael Fry, Adam Masina, Grant Hall, Kiko Femenia

Midfielders – Ken Sema, Jonathan Howson, Dan Gosling, Samy Morsy

Strikers – Chuba Akpom, Joao Pedro

MIDD vs WAT Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Joao Pedro

Vice-Captain - Chuba Akpom

MIDD vs WAT Match Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we predict Watford to go and register a routine win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction - Middlesbrough 0-2 Watford

Note: The above MIDD vs WAT Dream11 prediction, MIDD vs WAT Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MIDD vs WAT Dream11 Team and MIDD vs WAT Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.