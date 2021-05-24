MIDT Vs AGF Dream11: Midtjylland Vs AGF Aarhus Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Midtjylland and AGF Aarhus are set to square off against each other in the Danish Superliga Championship clash on Monday, May 24 The Round of 32 fixture is set to be played at the MCH Arena stadium in Herning with the kickoff scheduled for 8:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the MIDT vs AGF Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

MIDT vs AGF Match Preview

Midtjylland head into the game as the second-ranked team on the Superligaen Championship table having recorded 17 wins from 31 games and accumulating 57 points so far. The hosts will start the game following a poor run of form failing to register a single win in their last three matches. Heading into the game following a 4-2 loss against FC Kobenhavn, the hosts will be eager to bounce back on the winning ways on Monday.

AGF Aarhus, on the other hand, finds itself slotted forth on the table having recorded just 13 wins while playing out nine draws and losses accumulating 48 points in the season. The visitors saw their two-match winning run end following a narrow 1-2 loss against Bronfy IF in their previous outing. They will be particularly hoping to shrug off their loss and look to get back on the right track with a win on Monday. However, they face tough opposition and will have to play their best football if they look to register a win against FC Midtjylland.

MIDT vs AGF Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - P. Mortensen or M. Anderson

Vice-Captain - S. Kaba or D. Arzani

MIDT vs AGF Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- J. Lossi

Defenders – K. Diks, E. Sviachenko, A. Gersbach, A. Schloz

Midfielders – M. Anderson, B. Blume, A. Dryer, D. Arzani

Strikers – S. Kaba, P. Mortensen

MIDT vs AGF Dream11 Prediction

AGF Aarhus will be hopeful of getting the better of the hosts and take a step closer towards confirming their slot for the Champions League qualification spot on Monday. However, Midtjylland stars the match as favourites and are expected to turn their fortunes around and get back on the winning ways against AGF Aarhus.

Prediction- Midtjylland 1-0 AGF Aarhus

Note: The above MIDT vs AGF Dream11 prediction, MIDT vs AGF Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MIDT vs AGF Dream11 Team and MIDT vs AGF Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result