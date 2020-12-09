MIDT Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Preview

Brian Priske's Midtjyllandv (MIDT) will face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool (LIV) at the MCH Arena in their final Champions League Group D game on Wednesday, December 9. The game between Midtjylland and Liverpool is scheduled to kick off at 6:55 pm local time (11:25 pm IST). Here's a look at our MIDT vs LIV Dream11 prediction, MIDT vs LIV Dream11 team and MIDT vs LIV Dream11 top picks for the game.

MIDT vs LIV match prediction and preview

Midtjylland will be hoping to end their debut season in the Champions League on a high. The Danish side are already eliminated from the UCL as they currently sit at the bottom of Group D, with one point from their five games. Brian Priske's side suffered defeats in four of their opening group stage games before holding Atalanta to a 1-1 draw on matchday 5.

On the other hand, Liverpool have already qualified for the Round of 16. The Reds have racked up 12 points from their five games and sit at the top of Group D. Liverpool managed to confirm their place in the last 16 after a 1-0 win over Ajax on matchday 5. The Merseyside club suffered their only defeat in the UCL against Atalanta last month at Anfield on matchday 4.

With Liverpool being already qualified into the last 16, Klopp will be looking to rest some of his key players for the game against Midtjylland on Wednesday night. Therefore, the Danish outfit may have the opportunity to cause an upset. However, our Midtjylland vs Liverpool match prediction is a 3-1 win for Liverpool.

MIDT vs LIV playing 11 (Predicted)

Predicted starting line-up for Midtjylland - Hansen; Cools, Sviatchenko, Scholz, Paulinho; Anderson, Sisto, Oneyka; Dreyer, Kaba, Mabil

Predicted starting line-up for Liverpool - Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, R Williams, Koumetio, Tsimikas; Jones, Henderson, Keita; Jota, Minamino, Origi

MIDT vs LIV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Hansen

Defenders - Alexander-Arnold, Cools, Tsimikas

Midfielders - Sisto, Onyeka, Keita (VC), Henderson

Forwards - Origi (C), Minamino, Mabil

MIDT vs LIV Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Midtjylland - Hansen, Cools, Sisto, Mabil

Top picks for Liverpool - Origi, Henderson, Keita, Alexander-Arnold

Note: The MIDT vs LIV Dream11 prediction, MIDT vs LIV Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. Our MIDT vs LIV Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - Liverpool, Midtjylland Instagram