Midtjylland Vs Liverpool Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Danish champions Midtjylland welcome Premier League winners Liverpool for their final Group D game. The match is scheduled to be played at MCH Arena and will kick off at 11:25 PM tonight. Let's have a look at Midtjylland vs Liverpool live stream, Midtjylland vs Liverpool prediction, and other details of this game.

Liverpool sits at the top of Group D in the Champions League standings having managed 12 points of their 5 games. The Premier League side won 4 of their matches with their only loss coming against Italian side Atalanta.

Midtjylland, on the other hand, have struggled against top teams in the Champions League Group D. The Denmark outfit could only manage a single point in 5 matches which was against Atalanta in the 1-1 draw last week. Midtjylland's draw against Atalanta was their first-ever point in the Champions League as the Denmark-based outfit had lost their previous four games. With the positions of both the teams already locked up, tonight's match effectively plays out as a dead-rubber.

Midtjylland vs Liverpool team news

Liverpool boasts a lot of injures in their team as Van Dijk, Gomez, Alisson, Milner Thiago, and Oxlade-Chamberlain are not a match fit. The Merseyside steam is also likely to start without the services of Shaqiri who is expected to sit out of tonight’s game.

With the match being a dead rubber, Liverpool boss will see this match as an opportunity to test his bench strength. Players like Takumi Minamino and, Divock Origi are expected to start upfront with Rhys Williams, and Kostas Tsimikas, getting opportunities in defense.

Brian Priske will be an extremely happy man walking into the game as Midtjylland does not have any player unavailable or suspended for tonight's game. They will be aiming for a major upset and defeat Liverpool after they were able to draw against Atalanta.

Predicted Playing 11

Midtjylland - Hansen; Cools, Sviatchenko, Scholz, Paulinho; Anderson, Sisto, Oneyka; Dreyer, Kaba, Mabil

Liverpool- Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, R Williams, Koumetio, Tsimikas; Jones, Henderson, Keita; Jota, Minamino, Origi

How to watch Midtjylland vs Liverpool live in India?

The Champions League live match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also access the Midtjylland vs Liverpool live stream via the SonyLIV app. Users can also follow the social media channels of both the respective clubs alongside the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League for regular match updates.

Midtjylland vs Liverpool prediction

We predict a comfortable win for the Reds of Merseyside as they look to make it 5 out of six wins in this year's UCL. Midtjylland could try and spring up a surprise given how Liverpool is expected to rest the majority of its first-team stars for tonight's game. Prediction- Midtjylland 0-2 Liverpool