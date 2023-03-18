Mikel Arteta Hits Back At Man United Boss After Dig At Arsenal Over 'luck With Injuries'

Mikel Arteta responded to Erik ten Hag's recent claims regarding Arsenal's 'injury concerns' this campaign. The Manchester United manager had pointed out how Arsenal have been lucky with their injuries as they haven't had many injury concerns compared to theirs. The Gunners had to digest a bitter moment as they crashed out of the Europa League following a defeat against Sporting CP in the Europa League round of 16.

Arsenal manager hits back at Ten Hag following injury claims

After the 1-0 win over Real Betis in the Europa League,Ten Hag was quizzed about United's persistent injury concerns and the manager mentioned the North Londoners in his reply.

"I think until now we’ve only had one game where the whole squad was available. We had only one game like that.

"That was the only time. When you see all season we have had some setbacks, every time we’ve dealt with it. We have to deal with it well but Arsenal, almost all the time their squad is totally available."

Arsenal manager Arteta didn't hold back and explained how their team has struggled with injuries, nullifying Ten Hag's claims. "We’ve been carrying injuries throughout the season. We had Emile [Smith Rowe] out for four months, Gabriel Jesus out for four months, Alex [Zinchenko] for two and half months, Thomas [Partey] for a month and a half, Eddie [Nketiah] for a month and a half. We had quite a lot of injuries already, but we dealt with that."

The Red Devils set to face Fulham in the FA Cup quaterfinal and the Dutch gaffer confirmed there are a couple of injured players who might not make it to the match. "So we have to talk about [it] and I think Anthony Martial will not be available and Antony dos Santos, we have to see how he will progress."

Donny van de Beek has already been ruled out for the season while the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Christian Eriksen are currently on the sidelines.

On the other hand, Arsenal are currently topping the Premier League table and have maintained a healthy five-point gap over defending champions Manchester City.