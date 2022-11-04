Mikel Arteta Reacts To Aubameyang's 'Arsenal, Nothing Personal, I'm Back, I'm Blue' Advert

Even though Spanish manager Mikel Arteta has done a phenomenal job so far at Arsenal, he is set to face a unique challenge this weekend in the Premier League. The challenge is former Gunners captain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang returning to the Emirates to face his former side, now as a Chelsea star.

The Gabonese striker, who left Arsenal on bad terms after a fallout with Arteta last season, has now featured in an advert that most likely would anger the Gunners fans even further. In the advert, Aubameyang can be seen telling Arsenal that he has 'nothing personal' and that now he is back in blue.

Since the release of the advert, Arteta has given his take on the supposed jibe, and whether Aubameyang's exit from Arsenal benefitted all parties involved.

Mikel Arteta gives his take on Aubameyang's advert

While speaking to Arsenal.com after his side's UEFA Europa League clash against FC Zurich on November 3, Mikel Arteta said, "You expect players to do that. If you ask any of our players how they feel about where they are, they will say the same." Since Pierre Emerick Aubameyang's return to England with Chelsea, the Gabonese striker has found the back of the net on two occasions in the UEFA Champions League and on one occasion in the Premier League.

Aubameyang wants all the smoke😳🤣 pic.twitter.com/20V5FwhCOF — Footebate (@footebate) November 3, 2022

When asked about the threat Aubameyang poses to his side, Arteta replied, "If Auba has something, it’s the ability to put the ball in the back of the net and he’s going to be doing that until the day that he decides he’s had enough of football." The Spanish manager then also went on to explain if Aubameyang's exit from the club had benefitted both parties.

"Well, it’s a decision that we had to take and there are different parties involved. At the end of the day, when someone is not with us anymore and being a player and having the role that he had at the club and how important he was, you always wish everybody the best. When someone makes that decision to move somewhere else, they need to enjoy their profession and he seems to be happy," explained Arteta.