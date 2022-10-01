Mikel Arteta Reveals How He Convinced Gabriel Jesus To Quit Manchester City For Arsenal

Ahead of the blockbuster North London derby this weekend, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta revealed how he convinced former Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus to join the Gunners in this past summer transfer window. The Brazilian seems to have already proven his worth as he has scored four goals and contributed with three assists after just seven Premier League appearances.

Arteta reveals how he convinced Jesus to join Arsenal

While speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur game, Mikel Arteta said, "Edu had a talk with him to describe what the project was, what our club is about and the role he would have in our club. I spoke to him too so it was a team effort and he clearly understood what we wanted to do. The relationship that we have with him helped a lot because there is trust and that connection already, and then it is completely up to the player to decide."

When asked if he was convinced that Arsenal could sign Gabriel Jesus, Arteta replied, "We were really hopeful and his immediate reaction was extremely positive. After that, there are a lot of steps that have to go in the right direction to finalise and get a player to sign for the club, but to be fair Gabby made it pretty easy for us."

Premier League standings update: Arsenal on top

After seven matches in the Premier League, Arsenal currently lead the standings with 18 points, one point clear of both reigning champions Manchester City and North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, Brighton currently complete the top four with 13 points, having played a game less.

Arsenal vs Tottenham details

Following a week of international break, the Premier League is set to return this weekend with a blockbuster clash as North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are going to take on each other in the first game. The clash will commence live at 5 p.m. IST on Saturday, October 1, at the Emirates Stadium. The Arsenal vs Tottenham clash is all the more important as the winner of the match will take the lead in the Premier League standings.