Mikel Arteta Reveals Racist Abuse Of Arsenal Team By Leeds Fan; Netizens 'not Surprised'

Arsenal defeated Leeds United 4-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday at the Elland Road. Alongside their stellar show to win the match in dominating fashion, Arsenal reported a racial abuse of its players by a Leeds fan, which left Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta disappointed.

Arteta later confirmed that his players were racially abused, and the incident was reported to the officials. As per AP, the incident allegedly took place in the 33rd minute of the game, when Arsenal were leading the game 2-0.

As per a report by AP, following the conclusion of the match, Arsenal boss Arteta expressed his views on the entire situation and said, "It was reported and the stadium manager will have to deal with that with the authorities. Very disappointed because we have done so much in football to try to avoid it, but it is a single person. I don’t think that merits that a full stadium pays the price. It was a single incident and it has to be reported. It was reported and now the authorities will have to work with the clubs to understand what happened."

How did the Arsenal fans react to the racial abuse by the Leeds fan?

Arsenal defeats Leeds United by 4-1 at Elland Road

However, following the incident, Arsenal capitalized on their 2-0 lead as Bukayo Saka scored the team's third goal of the night in the 42nd minute before Raphinha scored Leeds' first goal via a penalty in the 75th minute. However, Emile Smith Rowe scored the fourth goal of the match for the visiting team as they finished the game by 4-1.

Gabriel Martinelli earlier opened the goal tally for the Gunners by scoring in the 16th minute and scored the second goal in the 26th minute.

Arsenal sits fourth in the Premier League 2021-22 standings

Following the win, Arsenal retained fourth place in the Premier League 2021-22 table, having won 10, drawn two, and lost six matches so far. They follow Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea in the standings, while finding themselves above West Ham, Manchester United, and Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Leeds United lost their 8th match of the season on Saturday and currently sits 16th in the PL table with 3 wins, 7 draws, and 8 defeats.

