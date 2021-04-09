Mikel Arteta Sack Warnings Float As Arsenal Crumble Yet Again

Mikel Arteta's time at Arsenal went from bad to worse as Arsenal threw away another game there for the taking against Slavia Prague in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals. Nicolas Pepe opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 86th minute in what almost certainly seemed like the winner, but it was Tomas Holes who denied them the win by scoring the equaliser in the 93rd minute of the game. As a result, Mikel Arteta sack warnings are floating around on social media.

Arsenal record: Mikel Arteta sack

If Arsenal fail to beat Slavia Prague in the second leg, the Gunners will have no trophy to fight for in the 2020/21 campaign. Arsenal record this season has been miserable as Mikel Arteta's men are currently in tenth place on the Premier League table, nine spots off Chelsea who occupy the last European spot. Meanwhile, Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup by Southampton and the EFL Cup by Manchester City earlier this season.

WIth fans losing patience because of the poor Arsenal record, Mikel Arteta sack warnings are increasing across social media. Charles Watts, a top UK journalist and an Arsenal fan wrote on Twitter, "Such a horrible performance at such a horrible time for Arsenal. They can’t afford to slip into another miserable run like before Christmas. Thursday night so big for Arteta now, as are the results of Tierney’s impending scan. Team selection has to be right against Prague."

Such a horrible performance at such a horrible time for Arsenal. They can’t afford to slip into another miserable run like before Christmas. Thursday night so big for Arteta now, as are the results of Tierney’s impending scan. Team selection has to be right against Prague. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) April 4, 2021

Another fan wrote, "I keep saying it, the only direction Arsenal is going with Mikel Arteta in charge is down. The earlier they sack him, the better." Another fan compared Arteta record to Unai Emery, who was Arsenal's last manager to face the sack. "Unai Emery, 78 games, 20 defeats, 1.85ppg Mikel Arteta, 74 games, 21 defeats, 1.80ppg. I'm not saying sack him, but it's not better at all and it should be," wrote the fan. Several other reactions can be seen below.

I keep saying it, the only direction Arsenal is going with Mikel Arteta in charge is down. The earlier they sack him, the better. — ADETUNJI JOSHUA AKIN (@jshtnd) April 3, 2021

Unai Emery, 78 games, 20 defeats, 1.85ppg

Mikel Arteta, 74 games, 21 defeats, 1.80ppg.



I'm not saying sack him, but it's not better at all and it should be. — Daily Cannon (@DailyCannon) April 4, 2021

once again, it is time to sack mikel arteta — YMAJ (@hhezamj) April 8, 2021

Please they should sack Mikel Arteta now — FELIXTHECAT (@FELIXTHECAT1011) April 3, 2021

As much as I like Mikel Arteta, I'd sack him rn, this season has been a total fail. — Ricco Luty (@RiccoLuty) April 3, 2021

Arsenal fixtures

Although future Arsenal fixtures do not seem difficult, on the basis of current form, fans would undoubtedly be worried. Arsenal's remaining eight games in the Premier League include the bottom five clubs of the league, a home game against Everton and two away games to Chelsea and Crystal Palace. With Arsenal languishing in tenth place on the Premier League table, the Gunners fans will hope for a good end to what has been a disappointing season so far.