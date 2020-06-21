Arteta Says Leno's Injury 'doesn't Look Good' After The German Player Was Stretchered Off

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno suffered a serious injury during the match against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday evening, which resulted in a second consecutive loss for the Gunners. Leno landed awkwardly on his leg after a mid-air collision with Brighton's Neal Maupay.

Leno stretchered off

After the match, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was asked about the injury and he said that the full assessment of the injury was not yet known. He was in a lot of pain but we will have to wait until tomorrow to see how bad the damage is, he added. The German player was spotted leaving the stadium in braces.

Arteta did not blame Maupay, saying that it was an unfortunate incident and that the striker did not do so intentionally. The German player's howls of pain were audible in the empty Amex Stadium and the goalkeeper demonstrated his frustration to Maupay while being carried off on the stretcher in the first half.

However, Arteta was furious with the way his team conceded the last-minute equaliser. He said that at this level, one cannot give the goal away. "We are a very young team, but in the premier league we cannot accept that," he added.

After the match, Maupay said that it was a mistake and that he had walked up to Mikel Arteta to apologize for his actions. He said that at half-time he went to the manager Mikel Arteta to apologise and that he never meant to injure the keeper. He said that he had only jumped for the ball. Apologising to the team and Arteta, he said "it is hard...I just went to get the ball really. When he landed he twisted his knee."

Maupay celebrated loudly after the final whistle and was pushed to the ground by Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi before being harangued by other players from the visitors. Maupay, who scored the winning goal deep into extra time for the home side had a harsh assessment of the young Frenchman's character. Maupay said that Arsenal players need to learn humility sometimes. "They were talking a lot. They got what they deserved," he added.

Leno’s absence will be a big loss for the Gunners. He, along with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has been their most consistent performer this season.

