MIL Vs ATN Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Serie A Live

AC Milan will take on Atalanta in the 36th round of Serie A fixtures this week. AC Milan are placed 6th in the Serie A table, while Atalanta find themselves 2nd. Here is the MIL vs ATN Dream11 prediction, MIL vs ATN Dream11 team news, MIL vs ATN playing 11 and match preview.

MIL vs ATN Dream11 prediction: MIL vs ATN live

Venue: San Siro

San Siro Date: Friday, July 24 (Saturday, for Indian viewers)

Friday, July 24 (Saturday, for Indian viewers) Time: 1:15 AM IST

MIL vs ATN Dream11 prediction and preview

Atalanta head into the game knowing that only a win will keep their slim Serie A title hopes alive. They come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory against Parma. AC Milan, on the other hand, are the team in form and will be looking to secure all the three points as they look to move up the Serie A table. The Rossoneri won their last game against Sassuolo and will be looking to continue their great run of form.

MIL vs ATN Dream11 prediction: Injury news for MIL vs ATN Dream11 team

AC Milan: Milan could be without four of the defenders which started the last game with Alessio Romagnoli out, while Andrea Conti and Simon Kjaer also picked up knocks during the last game. Theo Hernandez and Ismael Bennacer are out of the game as they serve suspensions.

Atalanta: Atalanta have an injury worry of their own as star midfielder Josip Ilicic will miss the game against AC Milan. Apart from Ilicic, the squad is fully fit.

#MilanAtalanta 2007

A gritty match sealed by Ambro's pinpoint header 🤩



Tre punti d’oro grazie alla bionda chioma di Ambro 🤩 #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/5JhlRVqb0V — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 23, 2020

MIL vs ATN Dream11 team: Predicted MIL vs ATN playing 11

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kessie, Gabbia, Laxalt; Biglia, Bonaventura; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic

Donnarumma; Calabria, Kessie, Gabbia, Laxalt; Biglia, Bonaventura; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Castagne, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pasalic; Malinovskiy, Muriel

MIL vs ATN Dream11 prediction: MIL vs ATN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma Defenders: Diego Laxalt, Matteo Gabbia, Berat Djimsiti, Jose Palomino

Diego Laxalt, Matteo Gabbia, Berat Djimsiti, Jose Palomino Midfielders: Marten De Roon, Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura,

Marten De Roon, Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura, Forwards: Ante Rebic; Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C), Luis Muriel (VC)

MIL vs ATN live: MIL vs ATN Dream11 prediction and top picks

AC Milan: Ante Rebic; Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Hakan Calhanoglu

Atalanta: Luis Muriel, Marten De Roon, Berat Djimsiti

MIL vs ATN Dream11 prediction

According to our MIL vs ATN prediction, AC Milan are the favourites to win this game.

Note: The MIL vs ATN Dream11 match prediction is based on our own analysis. The MIL vs ATN Dream11 team selection and MIL vs ATN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: instagram/acmilan, instagram/atalantabc