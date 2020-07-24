MIL Vs ATN Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Serie A Live

AC Milan will take on Atalanta in the 36th round of Serie A fixtures this week. AC Milan are placed 6th in the Serie A table, while Atalanta find themselves 2nd. Here is the MIL vs ATN Dream11 prediction, MIL vs ATN Dream11 team news, MIL vs ATN playing 11 and match preview.
#MilanAtalanta, i nostri convocati! 👊— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) July 23, 2020
Here are your Nerazzurri to face Milan! 💪
⠀#GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 #SerieATIM pic.twitter.com/3aJdkN8QrT
Atalanta head into the game knowing that only a win will keep their slim Serie A title hopes alive. They come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory against Parma. AC Milan, on the other hand, are the team in form and will be looking to secure all the three points as they look to move up the Serie A table. The Rossoneri won their last game against Sassuolo and will be looking to continue their great run of form.
Also Read: PSG Vs STE Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Coupe De France Final Live
AC Milan: Milan could be without four of the defenders which started the last game with Alessio Romagnoli out, while Andrea Conti and Simon Kjaer also picked up knocks during the last game. Theo Hernandez and Ismael Bennacer are out of the game as they serve suspensions.
Also Read: CCM Vs NJ Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, A-League Live Game Info
Atalanta: Atalanta have an injury worry of their own as star midfielder Josip Ilicic will miss the game against AC Milan. Apart from Ilicic, the squad is fully fit.
#MilanAtalanta 2007— AC Milan (@acmilan) July 23, 2020
A gritty match sealed by Ambro's pinpoint header 🤩
Tre punti d’oro grazie alla bionda chioma di Ambro 🤩 #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/5JhlRVqb0V
Also Read: LAZ Vs CAG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Live
AC Milan: Ante Rebic; Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Hakan Calhanoglu
Atalanta: Luis Muriel, Marten De Roon, Berat Djimsiti
Also Read: UDI Vs JUV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Live
According to our MIL vs ATN prediction, AC Milan are the favourites to win this game.