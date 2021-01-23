MIL Vs ATN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Playing 11s, Serie A 2021 Match Preview

AC Milan host neighbours Atalanta BC on Matchday 19 of the ongoing Serie A campaign. The match is slated to be played on Saturday, January 23 at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium and kick off at 10:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the MIL vs ATN Dream11 Prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this match.

The Rossoneri have been on an impeccable run in the ongoing Serie A season. Despite a 3-1 loss to Juventus in the league, AC Milan has found their winning mojo again and registered consecutive wins in the league against Torino and Cagliari. Currently, at the top of the table, Stefano Pioli’s team has registered 13 wins, four draws and a single loss in the ongoing Serie A season and accumulated 43 points from 18 matches. With a 3-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan, the Rossoneri will see this game as an opportunity to extend their gap and make it four wins in four games across all competitions

Atalanta, on the other hand, has registered nine wins from 18 games with six of their Serie A matches ending in a draw while suffering a loss in three games. With 33 points against their name, Atalanta is currently slotted sixth in the Serie A standings. Despite ranking 6th, the difference between then and third-ranked Napoli is not more than a point which goes on to show how competitive they have been this season.

After a great start, the visitors of the Saturday night clash have faltered in their recent outing with their last two matches ending in draws against Genoa and Udinese. Gian Piero Gasperini's men will look to get back on the winning track and walk away with a positive result in their favor on Saturday.

MIL vs ATN Playing 11

AC Milan- Donnarumma, Kalulu, Calabria, Hernandez, Kjaer, Tonali, Kessie, Diaz, Castillejo, Ibrahimovic, Leao

Atalanta - Gollini, Hateboer, Romero, Toloi, Djimsiti, Gosens, Freuler, de Roon, Ilicic, Pessina, Zapata

MIL vs ATN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- G. Donnarumma

Defenders- C. Romero, T. Hernandez, B. Djimsiti, S. Kjaer

Midfielders- M. de Roon, S. Castillejo, R. Freuler

Strikers- R. Leao, D. Zapata, Z. Ibrahimovic

MIL vs ATN Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Z. Ibrahimovic or D. Zapata

Vice-Captain- R. Leao or R. Freuler

MIL vs ATN Match Prediction

We predict a goal-scoring encounter and an AC Milan win at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction- AC Milan 3-1 Atalanta

Note: The above MIL vs ATN Dream11 prediction, MIL vs ATN Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MIL vs ATN Dream11 Team and MIL vs ATN playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.