MIL Vs BOG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Serie A Live

Milan will square off against Bologna on Monday, September 21, 8:45 PM CEST (Tuesday, 12:15 am IST). The game will be held at the San Siro. Here is our MIL vs BOG Dream11 prediction and MIL vs BOG Dream11 team.

MIL vs BOG Dream11 prediction: Milan preview

Last year, Milan were placed sixth on the league table with 66 points to their name. AC Milan ended last season in terrific form, buoyed by the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The signing of Sandro Tonali will add some steel to their midfield as they look to better last season's finish.

Last five matches: W W D W W

MIL vs BOG Dream11 prediction: Bologna preview

As this is also the first match for Bologna in the Serie A 2020-21 season, the team is yet to score any points. Last year, Bologna occupied the 12th position in the league with 47 points. They have lost their last two games against AC Milan and will be looking for an early win. They last played Torino last month, which ended in a draw.

Last five matches – D L W L L

MIL vs BOG Dream11 team, squad list

MIL vs BOG Dream11 team – Milan (MIL) squad

Asmir Begovic, Antonio-Donnarumma, Matteo Soncin, Davide Calabria, Marco Brescianini, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez, Andrea Conti, Matteo Gabbia, Leo Duarte, Alexis Saelemaekers, Gianluigi-Donnarumma, Lucas Biglia, Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura, Rade Krunic, Diego Laxalt, Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer, Lucas Paqueta, Mateo Musacchio, Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leao, Daniel Maldini, Riccardo Tonin, Giacomo Olzer and Lorenzo Colombo.

MIL vs BOG Dream11 team – Bologna (BOG) squad

Angelo da Costa, Marco Molla, Lukasz Skorupski, Mouhamadou Sarr, Stefano Denswil, Gary Medel, Mattia Bani, Ibrahima Mbaye, Danilo, Gabriele Corbo, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Mitchell Dijks, Riccardo Orsolini, Ladislav Krejci, Nicolás Dominguez, Andrea Poli, Andreas Skov Olsen, Nicola Sansone, Andri Fannar Baldursson, Roberto Soriano, Musa Juwara, Mattias Svanberg, Federico Santander, Denis Portanova, Rodrigo Palacio, Gianmarco Cangiano, Jerdy Schouten, Leonardo Stanzani and Musa Barrow

MIL vs BOG live: Probable MIL vs BOG playing 11

MIL vs BOG live – Milan playing 11

Alessio Romagnoli, Matteo Gabbia, Davide Calabria, Lucas Paqueta, Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie, Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic, Hakan Calhanoglu and Gianluigi-Donnarumma (GK)

MIL vs BOG live – Bologna

Danilo, Mattia Bani, Roberto Soriano, Jerdy Schouten, Andrea Poli, Ibrahima Mbaye, Rodrigo Palacio, Nicola Sansone, Riccardo Orsolini, Stefano Denswil and Lukasz Skorupski (GK)

MIL vs BOG Dream11 team

Milan are favourites to win the game.

Note: The MIL vs BOG Dream11 prediction and MIL vs BOG Dream11 team are based on our own analysis. The MIL vs BOG Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

(Image credits: AC Milan Instagram)