MIL Vs CEL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Europa League Game Preview

AC Milan face Scottish giants Celtic in their next UEFA Europa League fixture. The Group H fixture is scheduled to take place at San Siro in Milan on Thursday at 11:25 pm IST. Have a look at MIL vs CEL Dream11 prediction MIL vs CEL Dream11 team, MIL vs CEL match prediction, and other details of the fixture.

The Rossoneri have had a great start to the European campaign so far. They have had an excellent season and have gathered seven points from four games. They are currently on the second spot of Group H before playing the Round 5 fixture. Celtic, on the other hand, have had a poor run in the Europa League campaign as they are yet to register a win this season.

Squads for MIL vs CEL match prediction

AC Milan- Ciprian Tatarusanu, Mattia Paloschi, Leonardo Moleri, Antonio Donnarumma, Andreas Jungdal, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Davide Calabria, Diogo Dalot, Alessio Romagnoli, Andrea Conti, Theo Hernández, Pierre Kalulu, Mateo Musacchio, Simon Kjaer, Luca Stanga, Riccardo Oddi, Samu Castillejo, Sandro Tonali, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic, Jens Petter Hauge, Brahim Díaz, Rade Krunic, Léo Duarte, Matteo Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers, Franck Kessié, Antonio Mionic, Giacomo Olzer, Marco Frigerio, Alessio Brambilla, Ismaël Bennacer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leão, Daniel Maldini, Lorenzo Colombo, Riccardo Tonin, Andrea Capone

Celtic- Vasilios Barkas, Scott Bain, Conor Hazard, Christopher Jullien, Shane Duffy, Leigh Griffiths, Ryan Christie, Michael Johnston, Luca Connell, Jeremie Frimpong, Kristoffer Ajer, Hatem Elhamed, Ewan Henderson, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Greg Taylor, Nir Bitton, Scott Brown, Ismaila Soro, David Turnbull, Tom Rogic, Olivier Ntcham, James Forrest, Cameron Harper, Karamoko Dembele, Diego Laxalt, Albian Ajeti, Patryk Klimala, Odsonne Edouard, Mohammed Elyounoussi, Callum McGregor

MIL vs CEL playing 11

AC Milan- Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rade Krunic; Ante Rebic

Celtic- Scott Bain; Diego Laxalt, Kristoffer Ajer, Christopher Jullien, Hatem Abd Elhamed; Callum McGregor, Scott Brown; Mohamed Elyounoussi, Olivier Ntcham, Ryan Christie; Odsonne Edouard

MIL vs CEL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders - S Khaer, A Romagnoli, T Hernandez, D Dalit

Midfielders - R Christle, B Daiz, T Rogic, M Elyounussi

Forwards - Zlatan Ibrahimovic, A Ajeti

MIL vs CEL match prediction

AC Milan are likely to walk away with 3 points on Thursday as they look to top their UEFA group. AC Milan will find it easy to win against a struggling Celtic who will have to bring their A-game if they want to snatch any points from the game.

Prediction AC Milan 3-1 Celtic.

Note: The MIL vs CEL Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The MIL vs CEL playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 percent result in your game.

