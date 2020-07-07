MIL Vs JUV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Schedule, Serie A Live

Milan host Juventus in the 31st round of Serie A fixtures. While AC Milan are placed 6th in the Serie A standings, Juventus are top of the Serie A table. Here is the MIL vs JUV Dream11 prediction, MIL vs JUV Dream11 team, MIL vs JUV playing 11 and MIL vs JUV match prediction.

MIL vs JUV Dream11 prediction: MIL vs JUV live

Venue: San Siro Stadium

San Siro Stadium Date: Tuesday, July 7 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers)

Tuesday, July 7 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) Time: 1:15 AM IST

MIL vs JUV Dream11 prediction: MIL vs JUV live preview

AC Milan are coming on the back of an impressive victory against Serie A title contenders Lazio. Milan defeated second-placed Lazio 3-0 in the last round of Serie A fixtures. Ever since the Serie A fixtures have resumed, AC Milan have been in a rich vein of form. The club has managed to beat top sides like Roma and Lazio. Milan will be looking to secure another big victory as they look to ensure Europa League football next season. Juventus, on the other hand, come into the game looking to consolidate their position at the top of the Serie A table as they are currently seven points clear at the top of the Serie A table.

MIL vs JUV Dream11 prediction: Squads for MIL vs JUV Dream11 team

AC Milan: Asmir Begovic, Matteo Soncin, Antonio Donnarumma, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Davide Calabria, Andrea Conti, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernández, Mateo Musacchio, Simon Kjaer, Giacomo Bonaventura, Samu Castillejo, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic, Lucas Biglia, Rade Krunic, Lucas Paquetá, Léo Duarte, Matteo Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers, Franck Kessié, Antonio Mionic, Alessandro Sala, Diego Laxalt, Marco Brescianini, Ismaël Bennacer, Rafael Leão, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andrea Capone, Daniel Maldini

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Gianluigi Buffon, Mattia De Sciglio, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Daniele Rugani, Merih Demiral, Pietro Beruatto, Luca Coccolo, Ferdinando Del Sole, Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Douglas Costa, Blaise Matuidi, Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Marco Olivieri, Simone Muratore, Manolo Portanova, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuaín, Federico Bernardeschi

MIL vs JUV Dream11 team: MIL vs JUV playing 11

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Biglia, Bonaventura; Rebic

Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Biglia, Bonaventura; Rebic Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, Bonucci, Danilo; Rabiot, Pjanic, Bentancur; Ronaldo, Higuain, Bernardeschi

MIL vs JUV Dream11 prediction: MIL vs JUV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: W Szczesny

Defenders: T Hernandez, A Romagnoli, J Cuadrado, Bonucci

Midfielders: F Kessie, Bonaventura, Rabiot, R Bentancur

Forwards: A Rebic (VC), C Ronaldo (C)

#MilanJuve: our 23-man squad list for the big match ⚽

I 23 convocati per la sfida di San Siro 🏟️#SempreMilan @BioscalinITA pic.twitter.com/jazRaW3AQy — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 7, 2020

MIL vs JUV Dream11 prediction: MIL vs JUV Dream11 team

AC Milan: A Rebic, F Kessie, A Romagnoli

Juventus: C Ronaldo, J Cuadrado, L Bonucci

MIL vs JUV Dream11 match prediction

OUr MIL vs JUV match prediction is that Juventus are the favourites to win this game.

Note: The MIL vs JUV Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The MIL vs JUV Dream11 match prediction and MIL vs JUV Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: instagram/juventus, instagram/acmilan