MIL Vs LIL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Live

Serie A leaders AC Milan welcome Lille to San Siro this week in the Europa League. The fixture will be played on Thursday, November 5 (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our MIL vs LIL Dream11 prediction, MIL vs LIL Dream11 team and the probable MIL vs LIL playing 11.

MIL vs LIL live: MIL vs LIL Dream11 prediction and preview

The Rossoneri will be looking to continue their fantastic form and come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Udinese in Serie A. Their opponents come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw in Ligue 1 but so far things have been going well for the Ligue 1 outfit.

In terms of their progress in the Europa League thus far, Les Dogues have won one and drawn one, while AC Milan have won both their fixtures and will look to make it nine wins from nine in this clash. Based on recent form our MIL vs LIL match prediction is that AC Milan will assert their dominance on the pitch and pick up all three points.

MIL vs LIL live: AC Milan vs Lille Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other twice before with one ending in a draw and the other going Lille's way. Today's meeting will be the first of the two meetings between these sides in the group stage of this competition.

MIL vs LIL Dream11 prediction: Probable MIL vs LIL playing 11

AC Milan probable 11 - Donnarumma; Dalot, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Krunic; Ibrahimovic

Lille probable 11 - Maignan; Celik, Soumaoro, Botman, Bradaric; Ikoné, André, Soumaré, Bamba; Yazici, David

MIL vs LIL live: Top picks for MIL vs LIL Dream11 team

MIL vs LIL live: AC Milan top picks

Ibrahimovic

Saelemaekers

MIL vs LIL live: Lille top picks

Bamba

Botman

MIL vs LIL Dream11 prediction: MIL vs LIL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Donnarumma

Defenders - Celik, Botman, Kjaer, Romagnoli

Midfielders - Tonali, Kessie, Bamba (VC), Saelemaekers

Forwards - David, Ibrahimovic (C)

Note: The above MIL vs LIL Dream11 prediction, MIL vs LIL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MIL vs LIL Dream11 team and MIL vs LIL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

