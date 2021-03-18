MIL Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, UEFA Europa League Match Preview

AC Milan host Manchester United in the second leg of the ongoing UEFA Europa League campaign on Thursday. The round of 16 match is set to be played at San Siro on March 18 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM (Friday, March 19) according to IST. Let's have a look at the MIL vs MUN Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this clash.

MIL vs MUN live: MIL vs MUN Dream11 match preview

AC Milan will be heading into the match brimming with confidence as Simon Kjaer’s header in the dying moments of the game cancelled out Amad Diallo's goal helping the Rossoneri pocket a crucial away goal and draw the first leg against Manchester United. However, the Italian outfit has not won the last four of its matches on home turf and will be wary of the same fact. Stefano Pioli's men will head into the game after suffering a narrow 1-0 loss to Napoli in their last outing and will be aiming to get back on the right track.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are on a fantastic run with the Red Devils last suffering defeat in January. Unbeaten since their 1-2 loss to Sheffield United, the Manchester outfit has really picked up the pace and looks like a strong team to be feared. They will start this match after recording a comfortable 1-0 against West Ham United in their last PL outing and look to continue their fine form by registering a win on Thursday.

MIL vs MUN Playing 11

AC Milan- Gianluigi Donnarumma, Diogo Dalot, Theo Hernandez, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie, Alexis Saelemaekers, Rade Krunic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester United- Dean Henderson, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford

MIL vs MUN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders – Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Simon Kjaer,

Midfielders - Hakan Calhanoglu, Daniel James, Rade Krunic, Bruno Fernandes

Strikers - Marcus Rashford, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

MIL vs MUN Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Bruno Fernandes

Vice-Captain- Marcus Rashford or Hakan Calhanoglu

MIL vs MUN Match Prediction

We expect AC Milan to come out all guns blazing and eke out a narrow 2-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- AC Milan 2-1 Manchester United

Note: The above MIL vs MUN Dream11 prediction, MIL vs MUN Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MIL vs MUN Dream11 Team and MIL vs MUN Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.