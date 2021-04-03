MIL Vs SAM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11s, Serie A 2021 Match Preview

Matchday 29 of the ongoing Serie A campaign sees AC Milan welcome Sampdoria in their upcoming clash on Saturday. The Serie A fixture is set to be held on Saturday, April 3 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza with their kickoff scheduled for 4:00 PM IST. Let's have a look at the MIL vs SAM Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of the MIL vs SAM live match.

MIL vs SAM live: MIL vs SAM Dream11 match preview

AC Milan head into the match after bouncing back on the winning ways as the Rossoneri managed to shrug off their losses against Napoli and Manchester United to register a narrow 3-2 win over Fiorentina in their last outing before the international break. Returning into Serie A action as the second-ranked team on the table, Stefano Pioli’s men have won just one match from their last six home outings across all competitions and will be hoping to discontinue the record by gaining some positive momentum on home turf

Just like their opponents, Sampdoria broke its five-match losing streak after managing to register a narrow 1-0 win over Torino in their latest Serie A outing. Currently ranked 10th on the league table, the Blucerchiati have pocketed 10 wins from 28 games while drawing five and losing 13 matches this season. With 35 points to their name. the visitors will be aiming to capitalize on AC Milan's inconsistent form and look to cement their position in the top half of the table.

MIL vs SAM Playing 11s (predicted)

AC Milan - Gianluigi Donnarumma, Theo Hernandez, Diogo Dalot, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie, Rade Krunic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Alexis Saelemaekers, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Sampdoria - Emil Audero; Tommaso Augello, Bartosz Bereszynski, Omar Colley, Maya Yoshida, Jakub Jankto, Antonio Candreva, Adrien Silva, Morten Thorsby, Fabio Quagliarella, Keita Balde.

MIL vs SAM Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders – Theo Hernandez, Omar Colley, Simon Kjaer, Maya Yoshida

Midfielders – Morten Thorsby, Hakan Calhanoglu, Jakub Jankto

Strikers – Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Fabio Quagliarella, Rade Krunic

MIL vs SAM Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Vice-Captain - Rade Krunic

MIL vs SAM Match Prediction

AC Milan will be happy to see the likes of Hakan Calhanoglu, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ante Rebic return to first-team action. Given the team quality and squad depth of the Milan outfit, we expect Milan to register a narrow win at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction - AC Milan 2-1 Sampdoria

Note: The above MIL vs SAM Dream11 prediction, MIL vs SAM Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MIL vs SAM Dream11 Team and MIL vs SAM Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.