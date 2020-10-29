MIL Vs SPPG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Game Preview

AC Milan will be looking to continue their fantastic start to the 2020-21 campaign when they host Sparta Praha at the San Siro. The game will be played on Thursday, October 29 at 11:25 PM IST. Here's a look at our MIL vs SPPG Dream11 prediction, MIL vs SPPG Dream11 team and the probable MIL vs SPPG playing 11.

MIL vs SPPG live: MIL vs SPPG Dream11 prediction and preview

The Rossoneri have had a hectic schedule and could see fresh legs in the clash as they look to make it two in two in the Europa League. Sparta Praha, on the other hand, are a growing team and have six wins in six matches in their domestic league. But they come into this game having lost on Matchday 1 of the Europa League group game. Stefano Pioli has done an excellent job at the helm of affairs and will look to help the team continue their run.

MIL vs SPPG live: AC Milan vs Sparta Prague Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other twice in the UEFA Champions League in 2004. One game was played out in a goalless draw while AC Milan emerged victorious in the other.

MIL vs SPPG Dream11 prediction: Probable MIL vs SPPG playing 11

AC Milan probable 11 - Ciprian Tatarusanu; Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Diogo Dalot; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Rade Krunic, Brahim Diaz, Samu Castillejo; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Sparta Prague probable 11 - Milan Heca; Matej Hanousek, David Lischka, Martin Vitik, Michal Sacek; Michal Travnik, David Pavelka; David Karlsson, Borek Dockal, Andreas Vindheim; Lukas Julis

MIL vs SPPG live: Top picks for MIL vs SPPG Dream11 team

MIL vs SPPG live: AC Milan top picks

Theo Hernandez

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

MIL vs SPPG live: Sparta Prague top picks

Borek Dockal

David Karlsson

MIL vs SPPG Dream11 prediction: MIL vs SPPG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Milan Heca

Defenders - Theo Hernandez (VC), Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Diogo Dalot

Midfielders - Borek Dockal, David Karlsson, Sandro Tonali, Brahim Diaz

Forwards - Lukas Julis, Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C)

Note: The above MIL vs SPPG Dream11 prediction, MIL vs SPPG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MIL vs SPPG Dream11 team and MIL vs SPPG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

