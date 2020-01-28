MIL Vs TOR Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Team News And Top Picks

AC Milan will play against Torino in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia on January 28, 2020 (January 29 IST). The match will be played at San Siro. Let us look at the MIL vs TOR Dream11 Match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.

🗣 "We want to improve even further."

🔊 Coach Pioli's thoughts on the eve of #MilanTorino 🎙



🗣 "Vogliamo ancora migliorare".

🔊 Le parole del Mister alla vigilia dei Quarti di #CoppaItalia 🎙#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/xjzqi7JAD4 — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 27, 2020

MIL vs TOR Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: San Siro

Date: January 28, 2020 (January 29 IST).

Time: 1.15 am IST

MIL vs TOR Dream11 Match Preview

AC Milan had defeated Cagliari in the Round of 16 of Coppa Italia, scoring four past their opponents, while conceding once. Torino played against Genoa and defeated them in the penalty round. Both sides managed to score one goal each. Andrea Belotti will captain Torino, while Alessio Romagnoli will lead AC Milan.

MIL vs TOR Dream11 Last five matches

AC Milan: WWWWD

Torino: LLWWW

MIL vs TOR Dream11 Teams

AC Milan: Asmir Begovic; Andrea Conti, Mateo Musacchio, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Samu Castillejo, Rade Krunic, Ismael Bennacer, Giacomo Bonaventura; Krzysztof Piatek, Ante Rebic.

Torino: Salvatore Sirigu; Bremer, Koffi Djidji, Armando Izzo; Ola Aina, Tomas Rincon, Sasa Lukic, Diego Laxalt; Berenguer, Simone Verdi; Andrea Belotti.

MIL vs TOR Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Andrea Belotti

Vice-captain: Krzysztof Piatek

MIL vs TOR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Salvatore Sirigu

Defenders: Theo Hernandez, Diego Laxalt, Ola Aina, Andrea Conti

Midfielders: Simone Verdi, Tomas Rincon, Sasa Lukic

Forwards: Andrea Belotti, Ante Rebic, Krzysztof Piatek

MIL vs TOR Dream11 Match Predictions

AC Milan are the favourites to win the match against Torino.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.