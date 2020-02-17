MIL Vs TOR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Serie A Details

Milan host Torino for their Matchday 24 clash in the Serie A 2019-20 season. AC Milan are currently on the 10th spot of the Serie A 2019-20 points table with 9 wins in 23 games (Draws 5, Losses 9). Stefano Pioli's side have a total of 32 points to their name. AC Milan have won thrice in their last five games (Losses 1, Draws 1). The hosts have found the net 25 times this season and conceded 31 goals. They have a negative goal difference of (-6).

Also Read | James Maddison Eager To Join Man United In Blockbuster Summer Deal From Leicester: Report

Torino are currently on the 14th spot of the Serie A 2019-20 points table with 8 wins in 23 games (Draws 3, Losses 12). They have a total of 27 points to their name. Torino have won just once in their last 5 games (Losses 4). They have found the net 27 times this season and conceded 42 goals. Torino have a negative goal difference of (-15).

The match is scheduled for Monday, February 17, 2020 (February 18, 1:15 AM IST) at the San Siro Stadium. Here's the MIL vs TOR Dream11 prediction and MIL vs TOR Dream11 team.

Also Read | Erling Haaland Sets New Bundesliga Record After Scoring 8 Goals In His First Five Games

MIL vs TOR Dream11 Predictions

Also Read | Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak Takes A Penalty And Scores

MIL vs TOR Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

MIL vs TOR Dream11: Milan Full Squad

Asmir Begovic, Matteo Soncin, Antonio Donnarumma, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Davide Calabria, Andrea Conti, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernández, Mateo Musacchio, Simon Kjaer, Giacomo Bonaventura, Samu Castillejo, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic, Lucas Biglia, Rade Krunic, Lucas Paquetá, Léo Duarte, Matteo Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers, Franck Kessié, Antonio Mionic, Alessandro Sala, Diego Laxalt, Marco Brescianini, Ismaël Bennacer, Rafael Leão, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andrea Capone, Daniel Maldini

Also Read | Neymar Angers PSG's Higher Authorities By Attending A Fashion Event In Germany

MIL vs TOR Dream11: Torino Full Squad

Samir Ujkani, Salvatore Sirigu, Lyanco, Armando Izzo, Cristian Ansaldi, Wilfried Singo, Alberto Savino, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Koffi Djidji, Nicolas Nkoulou, Ola Aina, Bremer, Sasa Lukic, Daniele Baselli, Iago Falque, Simone Zaza, Simone Edera, Souahilo Meïté, Ndary Adopo, Tomás Rincón, Diego Laxalt, Andrea Belotti, Álex Berenguer, Vincenzo Millico, Simone Verdi, Nicola Ranti

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.