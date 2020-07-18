Milan Vs Bologna Prediction, Preview, Live Stream, H2h, Serie A Live

Milan will host Bologna on Matchday 34 in Serie A this weekend at the Giuseppe Meazza. AC Milan are currently on the sixth spot of the Serie A table with 53 points to their name. Stefano Pioli's side have not lost a single game since the restart. AC Milan have managed to win 15 out of 33 games in the season (Draws 8, Losses 10). They won 3-1 in their last game against Parma. As for Bologna, they are on the 10th spot of the Serie A table with 43 points to their name. They have bagged 11 wins in the season so far (Draws 10, Losses 12). Bologna drew 1-1 in their last Serie A clash against Gennaro Gattuso's combative Napoli.

Serie A live: AC Milan vs Bologna live stream

Serie A live: AC Milan vs Bologna live stream details

Date and time: Saturday, July 18 (Sunday, July 19, 1:15 AM IST)

Venue: Giuseppe Meazza

Milan vs Bologna live telecast: Sony ESPN

Milan vs Bologna live stream: Sony LIV

Serie A live: Milan vs Bologna live stream (H2H record)

08.12.19 Bologna - Milan 2-3 06.05.19 Milan - Bologna 2-1 18.12.18 Bologna - Milan 0-0 29.04.18 Bologna - Milan 1-2 10.12.17 Milan - Bologna 2-1 21.05.17 Milan - Bologna 3-0

Serie A live - Milan vs Bologna prediction: Full squads

Milan vs Bologna prediction: AC Milan squad

Asmir Begovic, Gianluigi-Donnarumma, Antonio-Donnarumma, Matteo Soncin, Davide Calabria, Alessio Romagnoli, Mateo Musacchio, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez, Andrea Conti, Matteo Gabbia, Leo Duarte, Alexis Saelemaekers, Lucas Biglia, Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura, Diego Laxalt, Franck Kessie, Rade Krunic, Ismael Bennacer, Marco Brescianini, Lucas Paqueta, Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leao, Daniel Maldini, Riccardo Tonin, Giacomo Olzer, Lorenzo Colombo

Milan vs Bologna prediction: Bologna squad

Angelo da Costa, Marco Molla, Lukasz Skorupski, Mouhamadou Sarr, Stefano Denswil, Gary Medel, Mattia Bani, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ibrahima Mbaye, Danilo, Gabriele Corbo, Mitchell Dijks, Gabriel Boloca, Denis Portanova, Nicolás Domínguez, Nicola Sansone, Ladislav Krejcí, Andrea Poli, Andreas Skov Olsen, Roberto Soriano, Musa Juwara, Mattias Svanberg, Andri Fannar Baldursson, Riccardo Orsolini, Federico Santander, Rodrigo Palacio, Gianmarco Cangiano, Jerdy Schouten, Leonardo Stanzani, Musa Barrow

Milan vs Bologna live stream: AC Milan probable playing XI

Gianluigi-Donnarumma, Alessio Romagnoli, Matteo Gabbia, Theo Hernandez, Davide Calabria, Lucas Paqueta, Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie, Ante Rebic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Samu Castillejo

Milan vs Bologna live stream: Bologna probable playing XI

Lukasz Skorupski, Danilo, Mattia Bani, Stefano Denswil, Ibrahima Mbaye, Roberto Soriano, Jerdy Schouten, Andrea Poli, Rodrigo Palacio, Nicola Sansone, Riccardo Orsolini

Milan vs Bologna prediction

Stefano Piolo's men have been among the most consistent sides in Italy since the restart. Considering the resources at their disposal in this game, our AC Milan vs Bologna prediction is that Milan will eke out a win.

(Cover image source: AC Milan/Instagram)