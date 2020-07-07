Milan Vs Juventus Live Streaming, Team News, Schedule, Serie A Preview

AC Milan face Juventus in their next home game at the San Siro in a mouth-watering clash. The AC Milan vs Juventus live match will take place on Tuesday, July 7 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:15 AM IST. Currently, AC Milan occupy the 7th position in the Serie A table while Juventus are top of the Serie A standings. Here are the Milan vs Juventus live stream details, Milan vs Juventus live score details and where to watch Milan vs Juventus live telecast in India.

Milan vs Juventus live match: Milan vs Juventus live streaming details

AC Milan come into this game on the back of an impressive victory against Serie A title contenders Lazio. Milan defeated the Lazio 3-0 in the last round of Serie A fixtures. Ever since the Serie A fixtures have resumed, AC Milan have been in a rich vein of form. Milan have managed to beat top sides like Roma and Lazio. Milan will be looking to secure another big victory by winning the Milan vs Juventus live match as they look to ensure Europa League football next season. Juventus, on the other hand, come into the Milan vs Juventus live match looking to consolidate their position at the top of the Serie A table. The league leaders are now seven points clear at the top of the Serie A table.

Milan vs Juventus live streaming: Milan vs Juventus live match, Milan vs Juventus live telecast in India

Milan vs Juventus live streaming date and time: Tuesday night, July 7 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:15 AM IST

Milan vs Juventus live streaming venue: San Siro Stadium

San Siro Stadium Milan vs Juventus live streaming: Sony TEN 2 SD and HD, Sony LIV App

Milan vs Juventus live streaming: Milan vs Juventus live match, full squads

AC Milan: Asmir Begovic, Matteo Soncin, Antonio Donnarumma, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Davide Calabria, Andrea Conti, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernández, Mateo Musacchio, Simon Kjaer, Giacomo Bonaventura, Samu Castillejo, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic, Lucas Biglia, Rade Krunic, Lucas Paquetá, Léo Duarte, Matteo Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers, Franck Kessié, Antonio Mionic, Alessandro Sala, Diego Laxalt, Marco Brescianini, Ismaël Bennacer, Rafael Leão, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andrea Capone, Daniel Maldini

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Gianluigi Buffon, Mattia De Sciglio, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Daniele Rugani, Merih Demiral, Pietro Beruatto, Luca Coccolo, Ferdinando Del Sole, Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Douglas Costa, Blaise Matuidi, Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Marco Olivieri, Simone Muratore, Manolo Portanova, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuaín, Federico Bernardeschi

Milan vs Juventus live streaming: Milan vs Juventus live match

Milan vs Juventus live score, Milan vs Juventus live streaming: AC Milan probable playing XI

Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Paqueta, Calhanoglu; Rebic

Milan vs Juventus live score, Milan vs Juventus live streaming: Juventus probable playing XI

Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, Bonucci, Danilo; Rabiot, Pjanic, Bentancur; Ronaldo, Higuain, Bernardeschi

Image Courtesy: instagram/juventus, instagram/iamzlatanibrahimovic