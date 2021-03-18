Milan Vs Man United Live: How To Watch Europa League Live, Prediction And Team News

Manchester United will travel to Italy to take on AC Milan in what promises to be an exhilarating second-leg round of 16 tie of the Europa League 2020/21 season. The two teams drew in the first leg at Old Trafford last week, with the Rossoneri scoring an all-important away goal in the dying moments of the game. With just hours left for the tie between the two European heavyweights to begin, here's a look at how to watch Milan vs Man United live in India, the Europa League live streaming details and our prediction for the same.

Milan vs Man United channel: How to watch Milan vs Man United live in India?

For fans wondering on how to watch Europa League live in India, can tune in to Sony Sports Network who are the official broadcasters of the league in the country. It is also the Milan vs Man United channel for the Indian subcontinent. The game will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Friday, March 19 and will also be available on the SonyLIV app. Fans can also keep a track of the latest updates by following the teams on social media.

Milan vs Man United prediction and preview

Manchester United may be out of the Premier League title race, but are well placed to finish second behind neighbours Manchester City. The Red Devils have seen a massive improvement from last season and are almost certain to make it to the Champions League for the second consecutive season with a top-four finish. Following their draw against AC Milan last time out, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side clinched a 1-0 win over West Ham, to stretch their unbeaten run to 13 games across all competitions. Man United were guilty of missing some golden chances at home and will hope to nullify Milan's away goal advantage when they make the trip to San Siro.

AC Milan were more than lucky to escape Manchester with an away goal, and with a host of first-teamers returning, coach Stefano Pioli will fancy his chances at home. The Rossoneri saw their seven-game unbeaten run culminate in their defeat against Napoli in the last game though and Milan will look to bounce back to winning ways against the visiting Man United side. Pioli's side have struggled at San Siro in recent times, failing to win their last four games, and coupled with the Red Devils' impressive away record, Solskjaer's side are favourites despite being at the disadvantage of an away goal.

How to watch Europa League live: Milan vs Man United team news

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned but is only fit enough to make the bench, while Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez should return to the XI. Ante Rebic had a controversial return against Napoli but should start up top in place Rafael Leao, even as Alessio Romagnoli and Davide Calabria remain doubtful for the game. Franck Kessie is likely to retain his place in the side, and could partner Sandro Tonali and Ismael Bennacer, who returned for the hosts.

Man United welcome back midfield duo Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek from their respective injuries, while David de Gea has also returned after completing mandatory isolation. Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani remain ruled out, while Eric Bailly is not amongst the travelling party.

Milan vs Man United prediction in starting line-ups

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Kessie, Meite; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Krunic; Rebic

Donnarumma; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Kessie, Meite; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Krunic; Rebic Man United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; James, Fernandes, Rashford; Greenwood

(Image Courtesy: Milan, Man United Instagram)