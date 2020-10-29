Milan Vs Sparta Prague Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Game Preview

Stefano Pioli's AC Milan will be hoping to continue their good run of form when they host Sparta Prague on matchday 2 of their Europa League Group H on Thursday, October 29. The game between AC Milan and Sparta Prague is scheduled to kick off at 6:55 pm local time (11:25 pm IST) at the San Siro. Here's a look at the Milan vs Sparta Prague team news, Milan vs Sparta Prague live stream details and our Milan vs Sparta Prague prediction ahead of the game.

AC Milan vs Sparta Prague prediction and preview

The Rossoneri have begun their new campaign with authority and recorded a 3-1 win over Celtic on matchday 1. Goals from Rade Krunic, Brahim Diaz and Jens Peter Hauge were enough to seal the points for Stefano Pioli's side. Milan are at the top of the Serie A table but dropped their first points in the league this weekend after being held to a 3-3 draw against AS Roma.

On the other hand, Sparta Prague were thrashed 4-1 by Lille on Matchday 1 and will be keen on bouncing back from their defeat when they make the trip to Milan. Vaclav Kotal's side are at the top of the table in the Czech First League, having won six out of their six games so far. However, based on the recent results and form of both teams, our Milan vs Sparta Prague prediction is a 3-1 win for AC Milan.

AC Milan vs Sparta Prague team news, injuries and suspensions

For Milan, Ante Rebic, Mateo Musacchio, and Matteo Gabbia will miss out on the game against Sparta Prague due to injuries. Gianluigi Donnarumma and Jens Petter Hauge tested positive for the coronavirus and will also be unavailable for selection on Matchday 2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is likely to lead the line for Milan against Sparta Prague.

On the other hand, the visitors will be without Ladislav Krejci, who is serving a suspension following his red card against Lille. Lucas Stetina, David Hancko, Dominik Plechaty, and Ondrej Celustka are also sidelined.

AC Milan vs Sparta Prague live stream details: How to watch Milan vs Sparta Prague live in India?

In India, the Milan vs Sparta Prague live telecast will be on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD (11:25 pm IST). The Milan vs Sparta Prague live stream will be available on SonyLIV.

Image Credits - AC Milan, Sparta Praha Instagram