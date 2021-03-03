Milan Vs Udinese Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Match Preview And More Info

Milan host Udinese on Wednesday at the San Siro as Stefano Pioli's side look to close the gap to Inter Milan at the top of Serie A. The match is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, March 4 at 1:15 AM IST. Let's have a look at Milan vs Udinese live stream, team news and other details of the game.

Milan vs Udinese prediction and preview

After a disappointing campaign last season, AC Milan are now in the hunt for the Serie A title as they are just four points behind league leaders Inter Milan in the Serie A standings. However, they have recently witnessed a dip in form as they lost 3-0 to their city rivals at home in the Derby di Milano. Hence, AC Milan cannot afford to drop any more points against Udinese if they want to continue their fight for the title.

🗣️ "Tomorrow we have another chance to show our qualities"

The boss previews #MilanUdinese



🗣️ "Domani avremo un'altra opportunità per mostrare le nostre qualità"

La conferenza integrale del Mister è disponibile sull'App ➡️ https://t.co/k2zluibzhx 📲 #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/DIQrVndtBE — AC Milan (@acmilan) March 2, 2021

On the other hand, Udinese find themselves in the bottom half of the Serie A standings in 12th place with 28 points after 24 games. However, they have recently seen an uptick in form as they have only lost one game out of their previous seven league games (W3 D3). This run also included draws against Atalanta and league leaders Inter Milan. Despite Udinese's increase in form, we expect Milan to beat Udinese 2-0 in our Milan vs Udinese prediction.

Milan vs Udinese prediction: Milan vs Udinese team news

Both teams have a few key players missing for this encounter due to injuries. Milan will be without Ismael Bennacer and Mario Mandzukic while Udinese will be without Ignacio Pussetto, Mato Jajalo, and Fernando Forestieri. However, Milan are expected to see Franck Kessie and Zlatan Ibrahimovic return for this fixture after recovering from their knocks. Meanwhile, for Udinese, Roberto Pereyra and Marvin Zeegelaar will be available for selection after serving their suspensions against Fiorentina.

AC Milan predicted starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Diogo Dalot; Franck Kessie, Rade Krunic; Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao, Ante Rebic; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Udinese predicted starting line-up: Juan Musso; Kevin Bonifazi, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becao; Marvin Zeegelaar, Walace, Tolgay Arslan, Rodrigo De Paul, Jens Stryger Larsen; Roberto Pereyra, Fernando Llorente

Where to watch Milan vs Udinese live stream?

In India, the Milan vs Udinese game will be shown live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD. The Milan vs Udinese live stream is available on the SonyLIV app. Live scores and updates for the game can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.