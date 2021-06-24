MIN Vs JUV Dream11: América MG Vs Juventude Prediction, Team And Top Picks

América MG lock horns agasint Juventude in therir upcomign Brazilan Seria A match on Friday, June 25. The matchday 6 of this domestic league group clash is set to be played at the Estádio Raimundo Sampaio with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM IST. Let's have a look at the MIN vs JUV Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of the encounter.

MIN vs JUV Match Preview

América MG have been one of the worst-performing team in the ongoing league season with the hosts failing to pick up a single win in their last five outings. heading into the game as the 19th ranked team on the Brazil Serie A table, the hosts have recorded one draw win suffering from 4 losses this season. With just 1 point in their tally, América MG find themselves struggling in the relegation zone, 3 points away from safety. They will be eager to get out of the drop zone and record their first domestic league win on Thursday.

Juventude on the other hand will start the game as the 14th ranked team on the Serie A table having managed to record one win while playing out two draws and suffering the same number of losses this season. With five points against their tally, the visitors will start the match brimming win confidence as they head into the fixture after registering a narrow 1-0 win over Sport Recife in their latest outing.

MIN vs JUV Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - WD Santos or J. Valoura

Vice-Captain -RdS Bardella or K. Francisco

MIN vs JUV Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - J. Santos

Defenders –M. Macedo, E. Oliveira, R. Froster

Midfielders – J. Valoura, K. Francisco, J. Fernandes, G. Silva, G. Castilho

Strikers – RdS Bardella, WD Santos

MIN vs JUV Dream11 Prediction

Juventude start the match as favourites and are expected to register a comfortable win over América MG on Friday.

Prediction- América MG 0-2 Juventude

Note: The above MIN vs JUV Dream11 prediction, MIN vs JUV Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MIN vs JUV Dream11 Team and MIN vs JUV Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result

Image Source: América MG/ Instagram