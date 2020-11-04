Minnesota Vs Chicago Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, MLS Regular Season Live

Minnesota United take on Chicago Fire in a cross-conference game this week, with both sides coming into the match in a contrasting run of form. The Minnesota vs Chicago live stream will begin on Thursday, November 5 at 6:30 am IST. Here is the Minnesota vs Chicago live stream information, Minnesota vs Chicago team news and our Minnesota vs Chicago prediction ahead of the encounter.

Postseason at stake. Let's get it. pic.twitter.com/eGZZ85p0r3 — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) November 4, 2020

Minnesota vs Chicago match preview

Minnesota have already qualified for the playoffs and come into this game on the back of a six-game unbeaten run. They currently find themselves fourth in the Western Conference table with 30 points from 19 games. Their last fixture ended in a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids.

Chicago Fire, on the other hand, are struggling on the field, having won just one out of their last seven games. Chicago is placed 10th in the Eastern Conference table with 22 points from 21 games. They last played out a 1-1 draw against Nashville.

Minnesota vs Chicago team news: Injury update

Minnesota United: The hosts have a series of players that are unavailable due to injury. Luis Amarilla is out with a knee injury, while Ozzie Alonso will miss the game with a hamstring problem. Jacori Hayes and Hassani Dotson are unavailable with groin and ankle issues respectively.

Chicago Fire: Kenneth Kronholm’s season is over after the goalkeeper suffered an ACL injury. Luka Stojanovic is out as well.

Minnesota vs Chicago team news: Probable playing 11

Minnesota United: Dayne St. Clair; Romain Métanire, Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Bakaye Dibassy; Jan Gregus, Osvaldo Alonso, Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso, Kevin Molino; Aaron Schoenfield

Chicago Fire: Bobby Shuttleworth; Boris Sekulic, Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda, Miguel Navarro; Alvaro Medran, Gaston Gimenez, Przemysław Frankowski, Ignacio Aliseda, Dorde Mihailovic; Robert Beric

How to watch Minnesota vs Chicago live?

Minnesota vs Chicago will be telecast live on WGN and ESPN+ in the US. It will also be available on FOX Sports North and FOX Sports GO. For those who wish to follow the live scores, team news and real-time updates, they can follow the respective teams on social media. In India, the live stream will be available on FanCode.

MLS regular season match prediction

According to our Minnesota vs Chicago prediction, Minnesota are the favourites to win the game.

Image Credits: Minnesota United Instagram, Chicago Fire Instagram