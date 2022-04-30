Mino Raiola No More: Football World's Legendary 'super Agent' Dies At 54

I a sad piece of news for football fans, Italian 'super agent' Mino Raiola passed away, his family informed via a statement on Saturday, April 30. Raiola was 54 at the time of his demise. The Italinan veteran managed the likes of some of the notable names in the football world including Erling Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba.

Mino Raiola's family informed the news of the Italian football agent passing away by issuing an emotional statement on his Twitter handle that read,

"In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was. Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on the negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realized it. Mini touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of football. His presence will forever be missed. Mino's submission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion. We thank everybody for the huge amount of support received during these difficult times and ask for respect and privacy of family and friends in this moment of grief."

Who is Mino Raiola?

For the unversed, Carmine 'Mino' Raiola was one of the top agents who was responsible for brokering some of the biggest deals in football history. As per reports, Raiola managed about 73 players including the likes of Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, amongst many more.

As per a Forbes estimate last year, the 54-year old's personal wealth is believed to be a whopping £62 million. It is believed that the Italian earned as much as a staggering £20 million after brokering the then world-record transfer fee of Pogba's £89 million deal from Juventus to Manchester United in 2016.