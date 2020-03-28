Minsk Vs Dinamo Minsk Live Streaming Details, Team News, Belarusian Premier League Live

FC Minsk take on Dinamo Minsk at the FC Minsk Stadium in the Belarusian Premier League on Saturday. Both teams will be eager to get their campaign kicking with a win in the hotly-contested derby on March 28, 2020. Here are the Minsk vs Dinamo Minsk live streaming details and Minsk vs Dinamo Minsk team news.

Belarusian Premier League: Minsk vs Dinamo Minsk Derby Day

🔥 ДЗЕНЬ ДЭРБI - DERBY DAY - DERBY-TAG - DÍA DE DERBY - JOUR DU DERBY - 德比日



🙏🏻 Удачи, парни и помните - на вас будет смотреть весь мир!#fcdm1927 #столичноеДерби pic.twitter.com/xfNcpQaNUA — ФК Динамо Минск (@FC_Dinamo_Minsk) March 27, 2020

Belarusian Premier League live: Minsk vs Dinamo Minsk live streaming details and preview

Minsk take on Dinamo Minsk in the Belarusian Premier League on Saturday. Minsk are second in the league standings, having bagged all three points in the opening game of the season. Dinamo are 10th in the Belarusian Premier League standings and will be eager to pull off a win over their local rivals away from home. Dinamo succumbed to 0-1 loss against Ruh Brest and will hope to bounce back with a win.

Belarusian Premier League live: Minsk vs Dinamo Minsk live streaming

There will be no Minsk vs Dinamo Minsk live streaming in India. However, here are the other details about the game -

Competition: Belarusian Premier League

Game: Minsk vs Dinamo Minsk

Date and Timing: March 28, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: FC Minsk Stadium

Belarusian Premier League: Minsk vs Dinamo Minsk team news

Minsk vs Dinamo Minsk team news: Minsk full squad

Anton Shramchenko, Roman Gribovskiy, Vladimir Khvashchinskiy, Ognjen Rolović, Artyom Vasilyev, Andrei Shemruk, Pavel Gorbach, Oleksandr Vasyliev, Oleg Evdokimov, Vladislav Nasibulin, Yaroslav Yarotski, Sergey Sazonchik, Dmitriy Klimovich, Gleb Zherdev, Gleb Gurban, Dmytro Ryzhuk, Aleksey Zaleskiy, Yevhenii Chahovets, Aleksey Ivanov, Yuri Ostroukh, Dmitri Zinovich, Aleksey Lavrik, Maksim Kasarab, Evgeni Malashevich, Artem Leonov, Sergey Veremko, Pavel Prishivalko.

Minsk vs Dinamo Minsk team news: Dinamo Minsk full squad

Vladislav Klimovich, Kirill Vergeichik, Jun-Young Kim, Dmytro Bilonog, Danilo, Ivan Bakhar, Yevgeni Shikavka, Edgar Olekhnovich, Marko Pavlovski, Dmitri Borodin, Vladislav Lozhkin, Nikita Demchenko, Vladislav Lyakh, Artem Sukhotsky, Manksim Shvetsov, Mikhail Kozlov, Karlo Brucic, Miha Goropevsek, Domini Dinga, Alexei Rios, Alexandr Chizh, Igor Shitov, Nikita Khalimonchik, Kirill Rodionov, Maksim Plotnikov, Konstantin Rudenok, Denis Shpalovsky.

