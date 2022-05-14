'Miracle How Liverpool Draw Vs Benfica': Tuchel Sides With Pep Over 'Everyone Loves Reds'

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel seems to have joined Pep Guardiola's claim that 'Everyone loves Liverpool' by raising doubts over how the Reds are able to receive relatively 'easier' draws. After the Spanish coach claimed that everyone in England wants Jurgen Klopp's side to win the quadruple, Tuchel seems to have seconded his claims by stating that there is huge sympathy for Liverpool in the country.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Thomas Tuchel sides with Pep Guardiola's claims

Ahead of the mega Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup final clash, Thomas Tuchel said, "I’m not a Liverpool fan. I can understand why he (Pep Guardiola) has that feeling. In general, I would say it is hard to really argue with it. I did not say I agree 100% but I can see. There is huge sympathy for Liverpool in the country."

Tuchel went on to add that Jurgen Klopp is the 'master of being the underdog' and that he has a personality that helps everyone in the country love him. "Kloppo is the master of being the underdog," he said. "He can talk you into being the underdog against Villarreal and against Benfica, and it’s a miracle how they even draw against them. He does it all the time. That’s part of it, where the sympathy comes."

However, the Chelsea coach added that he was not jealous of Klopp and that he gave all the credit in the world to him for being one of the best coaches in the world.

"There’s nothing to be jealous of; Kloppo is a fantastic guy, funny guy, one of the best coaches in the world and that’s what he does," added the Blues manager. "When he trained Dortmund, the whole country loved Dortmund. Now he trains Liverpool and you have the feeling the whole country loves Liverpool. It’s a big credit to him and this is what you deal with if you play a team against him. But it’s always the fun part and so if we are the bad guys tomorrow, then no problem. We take that role. We don’t want to have the sympathy of the country tomorrow – we want to have the trophy," concluded Tuchel.

It will be interesting to see how the Chelsea vs Liverpool clash pans out, especially with the Reds chasing the elusive quadruple this season. Liverpool have been utterly dominant this season and have their eyes on their second trophy tonight, having already won the EFL Cup earlier this season.

If they were to defeat the Blues, Jurgen Klopp's side would then need to win the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League to complete the quadruple. While Liverpool have also managed to reach the UEFA Champions League finals, they do trail leaders Manchester City by three points in the Premier League, with just two games remaining in the season.

Chelsea vs Liverpool team news: Predicted starting line-ups:

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva; Marcos Alonso, Reece James, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku

Injuries: Ben Chilwell, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara; Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane

Injuries: Fabinho