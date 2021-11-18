Miralem Pjanic Responds To Reports Saying He Smoked Hookah Before Bosnia's Loss To Finland

Besiktas' Miralem Pjanic has reportedly been expelled from the Bosnian national team for disciplinary reasons after reports emerged suggesting that he smoked hookah and drank alcohol the night before the country's game against Finland last Saturday, November 13.

Bosnia lost the game 3-1, with the 31-year old midfielder drawing severe criticism from fans inside the stadium due to his sub-par performance. Meanwhile, some fans also slammed the player on social media. However, Pjanic has categorically denied such rumours by taking to his official social media handles.

Miralem Pjanic responds to report

Miralem Pjanic took to his official Instagram account to deny reports as he wrote in his story, "I officially deny the news. Not playing was a decision shared by the coach. BTW this is an old photo." It is important to note that the Besiktas midfielder did miss his final FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier game against Ukraine on Tuesday though. However, the game meant little to Bosnia as they had already officially missed out on qualification for the World Cup in Qatar next year.

Miralem Pjanic's stats this season

Miralem Pjanic has begun the 2021/22 season well with Besiktas as he has contributed with four assists in just eight games in all competitions. Meanwhile, his stats with the Bosnian national team is also reflective of his contribution to his country. The 31-year old midfielder has scored two goals and contributed one assist in five FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers games for Bosnia. Despite his best efforts, the national team could only manage to finish fourth in the Group D standings with seven points, 11 points behind leaders France.

