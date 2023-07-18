MLB: Grand Slam Helps Dodgers Snap Baltimore’s 8-game Winning Streak With 6-4 Victory

Chris Taylor hit a grand slam on an 0-2 pitch in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat Baltimore 6-4, snapping the Orioles’ eight-game winning streak Monday night.

Los Angeles trailed 4-1 entering the sixth before Will Smith’s RBI single. Baltimore starter Grayson Rodriguez left with men on first and second and nobody out, and for a moment it looked like Bryan Baker (3-3) might escape the jam when he induced two straight flyouts.

But after getting ahead 0-2 on Jason Heyward, Baker issued a walk to load the bases. After an 0-2 count on Taylor, the right-hander kept throwing fastballs around the plate, and following a couple more foul balls, the Los Angeles shortstop hit a drive to center field for his 12th homer of the year.

Emmet Sheehan (3-0) allowed four runs in five innings, but the Orioles did not come all that close to scoring on the Los Angeles bullpen. Ryan Brasier worked a hitless ninth for his first save since joining the Dodgers last month. He did allow a walk to Colton Cowser leading off the inning when he was called for a pitch timer violation with the count full.

Freddie Freeman finished a homer shy of the cycle for the Dodgers, and his triple to center — which Aaron Hicks couldn’t quite hold onto at the wall — started the big sixth inning.

Adley Rutschman homered for the Orioles.

Ryan Mountcastle opened the scoring for Baltimore with an RBI double in the first. Adam Frazier hit a run-scoring grounder in the second, and Gunnar Henderson followed with an RBI triple to make it 3-0.

After J.D. Martinez’s RBI single in the fourth, Rutschman made it 4-1 with a solo homer in the fifth.