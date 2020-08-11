MLC Vs ADL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League Live

Melbourne City will host Adelaide United for their A-League meeting at the ANZ Stadium this week. Melbourne City are currently 2nd in the A-League table with 43 points to their name. They have managed to win 14 out of the 24 games played in the season so far (Draws 4, Losses 7). Melbourne City have emerged victorious in 3 out of their last 5 games played in the league having won 2-0 in their last game against Sydney FC.

As for Adelaide United, they are sixth in the table with 35 points. They have grabbed 11 wins in the season so far (Draws 2, Losses 12). They have clinched two wins in their last 5 games (Draws 2, Losses 1). They drew 1-1 in their last clash against Sydney FC.

The MLC vs ADL matchup will commence on Monday, August 11 at 3 PM IST. Fans can play the MLC vs ADL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our MLC vs ADL Dream11 prediction, MLC vs ADL Dream11 top picks and MLC vs ADL Dream11 team.

MLC vs ADL Dream11 prediction: MLC vs ADL Dream11 team

MLC vs ADL live: MLC vs ADL top picks

Markel Susaeta (Captain) Jamie Maclaren (Vice-captain) Adrián Luna James Troisi Nikola Mileusnic

MLC vs ADL live: Probable MLC vs ADL playing 11

Melbourne City FC : Tom Glover, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths, Scott Jamieson, Nathaniel Atkinson, Florin Berenguer, Josh Brillante, Craig Noone, Markel Susaeta, Jamie Maclaren, Adrián Luna

Adelaide United: Paul Izzo, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Louis D'Arrigo, Michael Maria, Ryan Strain, Riley McGree, Stefan Mauk, James Troisi, Nikola Mileusnic, George Blackwood

MLC vs ADL Dream11 prediction

Our MLC vs ADL Dream11 prediction is that Melbourne City will win this game.

Note: The MLC vs ADL Dream11 prediction and MLC vs ADL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MLC vs ADL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Melbourne, Adelaide Instagram)