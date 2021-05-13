MLC Vs ADL Dream11 Team: Melbourne City Vs Adelaide United Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks

Melbourne City (MLV) will take on Adelaide United (ADL) to kick off Matchday 21 of the A-League 2020/21 season. The game will be played at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium and will kick off at 2:35 PM IST on Thursday, May 13. Here's a look at the MLC vs ADL Dream11 prediction, team and top picks for the game.

MLC vs ADL preview

Melbourne City have raced to a nine-point lead at the top of the table with three consecutive victories. The table-toppers registered a narrow victory last time out against Brisbane Roar, Conor Metcalfe, Scott Jamieson and Scott Galloway helping the hosts to a 3-2 win. Melbourne have picked 17 points in their last seven games and are on course for their fourth consecutive win on Thursday.

As for Adelaide United, the visitors come into the game in a fairly poor run of form, having picked up just three points from their last four A-League games. They settled for goalless draws in their last two games, with the most recent one coming against strugglers Wellington Phoenix. A win gives them the chance to go three points clear of Sydney FC and six points behind Melbourne on Thursday.

𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤!



Your City boys will once again be at @AAMIPark tomorrow night, taking on Adelaide in what is shaping up to be a fiercely contested encounter. 👀#CmonCity | 🎟 https://t.co/YVuYefK7ZW pic.twitter.com/wMsaV8LylG — Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) May 12, 2021

MLC vs ADL injury and availability

For Melbourne City, Patrick Kisnorbo has recovered from his injury and will be available against Adelaide United this week. However, Nathaniel Atkinson remains ruled out with a hamstring injury. As for Adelaide United, Ryan Strain will serve a one-game suspension, while the likes of Javi Lopez, Michael Jakobsen and Nathan Konstandopoulos remain ruled out. Mohamed Toure returns, having served his suspension last time out.

MLC vs ADL predicted XIs

Melbourne City: Glover; Galloway, Reis, Good, Jamieson; Metcalfe, O'Neill; Tilio, Berenguer, Noone; Maclaren

Glover; Galloway, Reis, Good, Jamieson; Metcalfe, O'Neill; Tilio, Berenguer, Noone; Maclaren Adelaide United: Gauci; Marrone, Timotheou, Elsey, Cavallo; D'Arrigo, Juande, Mauk; Halloran, Juric, Goodwin

MLC vs ADL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Glover

Defenders: Good, Cavallo, Jamieson

Midfielders: Halloran (C), D'Arrigo, Mauk, Metcalfe

Forwards: Maclaren (VC), Noone, Goodwin

MLC vs ADL Dream11 Team: Top picks for captain and vice-captain

Melbourne City: Maclaren, Noone, Metcalfe

Adelaide United: Goodwin, Mauk, Halloran

MLC vs ADL Dream11 prediction

We predict Melbourne City to clinch a comfortable 3-1 win at home on Thursday against Adelaide United.

Note: The above MLC vs ADL Dream11 prediction, MLC vs ADL match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MLC vs ADL Dream11 team and MLC vs ADL Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.

(Image Courtesy: Adelaide United, Melbourne City Instagram)