MLC Vs CCM Dream11: Melbourne City Vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction, Team, Top Picks

Melbourne City (MLC) and Central Coast Mariners (CCM) will collide in the upcoming match of the A-League on Saturday, May 22 at 7:10 PM local time (2:40 PM IST). The game will be played at the AAMI Park in Melbourne, Australia. Here is our MLC vs CCM Dream11 prediction, top picks and MLC vs CCM Dream11 team.

MLC vs CCM Dream11 Match Preview

Melbourne City are currently leading the A-League standings with 45 points. Jamie MacLaren and team have played 22 matches so far in the tournament, winning 14 and losing 5 (3 draws). Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, are at the third spot of the table with 36 points and a win-loss record of 10-6 (6 draws).

MLC vs CCM Dream11 schedule

Australia date and time: Saturday, May 22 at 7:10 PM

India date and time: Saturday, May 22 at 2:40 PM

Venue: AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia

MLC vs CCM squads

Melbourne City: Jamie MacLaren, Craig Noone, Andrew Nabbout, Marco Tilio, Naoki Tsubaki, Raphael Borges Rodrigues, Stefan Colakovski, Adrian Luna, Conor Metcalfe, Florin Berenguer, Aiden O'Neill, Idrus Abdulahi, Daniel Georgievski, Anthony Lesiotis, Nuno Reis, Nathaniel Atkinson, Curtis Good, Scott Jamieson, Scott Galloway, Ben Garuccio, Rostyn Griffiths, Kerrin Stokes, Tom Glover, Matthew Sutton, Ahmad Taleb

Central Coast Mariners: Marco Ureña, Matt Simon, Jordan Smylie, Michał Janota, Daniel De Silva, Joshua Nisbet, Oliver Božanić, Gianni Stensness, Daniel Bouman, Stefan Janković, Jaden Casella, Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Lewis Miller, Stefan Nigro, Daniel Hall, Mark Birighitti, Adam Pearce

MLC vs CCM top picks

Melbourne City: Curtis Good, Conor Metcalfe, Jamie MacLaren

Central Coast Mariners: Jack Clisby, Oliver Božanić, Marco Ureña

MLC vs CCM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Mark Birighitti

Defenders: Curtis Good, Scott Jamieson, Jack Clisby, Ruon Tongyik

Midfielders: Conor Metcalfe, Andrew Nabbout, Oliver Božanić

Forwards: Jamie MacLaren, Craig Noone, Marco Ureña

MLC vs CCM Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Melbourne City will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above MLC vs CCM Dream11 prediction, MLC vs CCM Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MLC vs CCM Dream11 Team and MLC vs CCM Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Source: Central Coast Mariners, Melbourne City/ Twitter