MLC Vs CCM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League Match Preview

Melbourne City square off against Central Coast Mariners in their upcoming A-League match on Monday. The match is set to be played at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on March 22 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the MLC vs CCM Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this fixture.

Melbourne City FC will head into the game after managing to pull together a string of impressive performances with the hosts currently riding on a four-match winning streak. The City Football Group outfit has not conceded a single goal in its last three outings while finding the back of the net 11 times in the process with their last game ending in a 3-0 win over Macarthur FC. Currently slotted fifth on the table, Patrick Kisnorbo's men will be looking to make it five wins on the trot but face tough competition as they take on the league leaders on Monday.

Central Coast Mariners on the other hand will start this match after playing out a 2-2 draw against Perth Glory in their last A-League outing. It was their first draw of the season as the visitors have recorded eight wins from 12 matches while losing out three games in the league so far. Slotted at the top of the table with 25 points to their name, the league leaders hold a narrow 3 point lead while having a game in hand. They will see this match as the perfect opportunity to widen the gap and establish their authority at the top of the table.

MLC vs CCM Playing 11

Melbourne City- Tom Glover, Ben Garuccio, Scott Jamieson, Rostyn Griffiths, Curtis Good, Florin Berenguer, Taras Gomulka, Marco Tilio, Craig Noone, Connor Metcalfe, Jamie Maclaren

Central Coast Mariners- Mark Birighitti, Jack Clisby, Stefan Nigro, Ruon Tongyik, Kye Rowles, Oliver Bozanic, Josh Nisbet, Daniel Bouman, Daniel De Silva; Marco Urena, Alou Kuol

MLC vs CCM Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Mark Birighitti

Defenders – Jack Clisby, Scott Jamieson, Ruon Tongyik, Curtis Good

Midfielders - Craig Noone, Daniel De Silva, Connor Metcalfe

Strikers - Alou Kuol, Jamie Maclaren, Marco Urena

MLC vs CCM Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain - Alou Kuol or Connor Metcalfe

Vice-Captain - Jamie Maclaren or Marco Urena

MLC vs CCM Match Prediction

Both the teams head into the game coming off fine form. We expect Melbourne and Central Coast Mariners to play out a thrilling encounter with the match predicted to end in a draw as both teams are likely to cancel each other out at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Melbourne City 1-1 Central Coast Mariners

Note: The above MLC vs CCM Dream11 prediction, MLC vs CCM Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MLC vs CCM Dream11 Team and MLC vs CCM Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.