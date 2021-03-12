MLC Vs MAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League 2021 Match Preview

Melbourne City square off against Macarthur FC in their next upcoming A-League fixture on Friday. The match is set to be played at the AAMI Park on Friday, March 12 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at.MLC vs MAC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this clash

MLC vs MAC live: MLC vs MAC Dream11 match preview

After suffering from back-to-back defeats against Central Coast Mariners and Newcastle Jets, Melbourne City FC have bounced back strong as they have gone on to record three victories in a row since then, which saw the hosts record a massive 6-0 demolishing against Victory in the Melbourne Derby last weekend. Such fine form has propelled them to the fifth position on the league table as they head into the game, brimming with confidence and look to record their fourth win on the trot.

Macarthur FC, on the other hand, come into the game as the second-ranked team on the A-league table, having recorded five wins while playing out two draws and losing four games in the league. With 17 points from 11 games, the visitor's trail table-toppers Central Coast Mariners by seven points and will see this match as an opportunity to bridge the gap and restrict Central Coast Amriner's lead to just four points.

MLC vs MAC Playing 11s (predicted)

Melbourne City- Tom Glover, Curtis Good, Ben Garuccio, Rostyn Griffiths, Scott Jamieson, Florin Berenguer, Taras Gomulka, Marco Tilio, Craig Noone, Connor Metcalfe, Jamie Maclaren.

Macarthur FC- Adam Federici, Aleksandar Jovanovic, James Meredith, Ivan Franjic, Mark Milligan, Denis Genreau, Benat Etxebarria, Markel Susaeta, Loic Puyo, Moudi Najjar, Matt Derbyshire.

MLC vs MAC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Adam Federici

Defenders – James Meredith, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths, Mark Milligan

Midfielders - Craig Noone, Denis Genreau (VC), Connor Metcalfe, Loic Puyo

Strikers - Matt Derbyshire (C), Jamie Maclaren

MLC vs MAC Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Jamie Maclaren or Denis Genreau

Vice-Captain- Matt Derbyshire or Connor Metcalfe

MLC vs MAC Match Prediction

Given the current form of Melbourne City FC, we expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win over Macarthur FC and walk away with three points at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction- Melbourne City 2-1 Macarthur FC

Note: The above MLC vs MAC Dream11 prediction, MLC vs MAC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MLC vs MAC Dream11 Team and MLC vs MAC Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.