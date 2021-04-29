MLC Vs NJ Dream11: Melbourne City FC Vs Newcastle Jets Prediction And Team News

Melbourne City FC square off against Newcastle Jets in their upcoming A-League clash on Thursday. The Australian domestic league clash is all set to be played at the AAMI Park on April 29 with the kickoff scheduled for 2:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the MLC vs NJ Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of the match.

LET'S GO! ðŸ˜¤



Game day is here City fans and we are back at home for a big Thursday night of football! ðŸ”¥



ðŸ†š Newcastle Jets

ðŸŸ @AAMIPark

â° 7.05pm

ðŸŽŸ https://t.co/S4EIwWthRn

ðŸ“º @Foxtel, @kayosports

ðŸ“± My Football Live pic.twitter.com/nn8OXxCXI6 — Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) April 28, 2021

MLC vs NJ Match Preview

Melbourne City FC will start this game brimming with confidence as the hosts are currently on a four-game unbeaten run which includes a massive 7-0 win over Melbourne Victory in their recent outings. With the hosts' latest outing ending in a 1-1 draw against Macarthur FC, Melbourne City FC find themselves slotted at the top of the A-League table. They have registered 10 wins from 17 games so far while playing out two draws and suffering from five losses this season. With 32 points against their name, the hosts hold a narrow 1-point lead over Central Coast Mariners while having 2 matches in hand and will use this match as an opportunity to widen the gap by pocketing three points.

Newcastle Jets on the other hand have been the polar opposite of their Thursday's opponents as the Jets finds themselves slotted 12th on the A-League table. They are currently on a 10-game winless run and have registered eight losses and two draws in the last ten match with their last outing ending in a 2-0 loss to Western United. With just 13 points from 19 games this season, the visitors still have the chance to avoid finishing last but will have to start picking up points as soon as possible. They face an uphill task at hand in the form of Melbourne City FC and will be looking to give the league leaders a tough win as they aim to bounce back onto the winning ways on Thursday.

MLC vs NJ Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- J. Maclaren or S. Ugarkovic

Vice-Captain- R. ODonovan or C. Noone

MLC vs NJ Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper –T. Glover

Defenders – C. O'Toole, C. Good, N. Topor-Stanley, S. Jamieson

Midfielders – C. Metcalfe, A. Thurgate, C. Noone, S. Ugarkovic

Strikers – R. ODonovan, J. Maclaren

MLC vs NJ Dream11 Prediction

Melbourne City starts the match as undisputed favourites and are expected to register a comprehensive win over Newcastle Jets at the end of this match.

Prediction - Melbourne City FC 3-0 Newcastle Jets

Note: The above MLC vs NJ Dream11 prediction, MLC vs NJ Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MLC vs NJ Dream11 Team and MLC vs NJ Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.