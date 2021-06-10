MLC Vs NJ Dream11: Melbourne City FC Vs Newcastle Jets Prediction, Team, Top Picks

Melbourne City square off against Newcastle Jets in their upcoming A-League clash on Thursday, June 10. The Australian domestic league clash is set to be played at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 7.05 PM AEST (2:35 PM IST). Let's have a look at the MLC vs NJ Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this encounter.

The boys are back in action one last time before Finals! 💪



🆚 Newcastle Jets

🏟 Netstrata Jubilee Stadium (behind closed doors)

⏰ 7.05pm

📺 @Foxtel, @kayosports

📱 My Football Live pic.twitter.com/mc3FYohQa4 — Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) June 9, 2021

MLC vs NJ Match Preview

Melbourne City will enter the game as the top-ranked team on the A-League table with the hosts heading into the clash after recording a 1-1 draw against Melbourne Victory in their previous outing. Newcastle Jets, on the other hand, will start the match after playing out a 1-1 draw against Perth Glory in their previous outings. Currently finding themselves slotted at the bottom of the table, the Jets will look to take advantage of their 2-match mini unbeaten run and get the better of Melbourne City

The upcoming clash is set to have major implications on the FFA Cup Playoffs as a win or a draw for Newcastle Jets will see then lock horns against Western United for a position in the Round of 32. If Melbourne City walk away with the win grabbing all three points then the Jets will square off against Perth Glory in the FFA Cup.

Newcastle Jets FC will be looking to determine their own future and make a statement on Thursday by recording a win over Melbourne City FC. However, even if they fail to win, a clash against a struggling Perth Glory side won't be the worst thing that happens to the Jets.

MLC vs NJ Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - J. Maclaren or A. Thurgate

Vice-Captain -R. ODonovan or C. Metcalfe

MLC vs NJ Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - L. Italiano

Defenders – N.Topor-Stanley, S. Jamieson, N. Boogaard, S. Galloway

Midfielders – C. Metcalfe, A. Thurgate, A. Luna, A.Nabbout

Strikers – R. ODonovan, J. Maclaren

MLC vs NJ Dream11 Prediction

Citing the current form of both the teams, Melbourne City start the match as favourites and are expected to register a comfortable win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Melbourne City FC 3-0 Newcastle Jets

Note: The above MLC vs NJ Dream11 prediction, MLC vs NJ Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MLC vs NJ Dream11 Team and MLC vs NJ Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result