MLC Vs SYD Dream11: Melbourne City Vs Sydney Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Melbourne City will take on Sydney FC in the Grand Finale of the A-League 2020/21 season this weekend. The game will be played at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium and will kick off at 12:35 PM IST on Sunday, June 27. With the big game on the horizon, here's a look at the MLC vs SYD Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and our match prediction for the same.

MLC vs SYD preview

Melbourne City and Sydney were the top two teams at the end of the regular season and the duo have rightfully earned their rights to play in the grand finale this weekend. Melbourne got past Macarthur to clinch a place in the final, beating the Elimination final winners 2-0 last week. Both goals were scored in the space of two minutes, with Stefan Colakovski and Marco Tilio getting on the scoresheet. Sydney defeated Adelaide United in the other semi-final, with goals from Adam Le Fondre and Bobo enough to see a 2-1 win. The teams met twice in the regular season, with Melbourne City notching up an entertaining 3-2 win at AAMI Park in Matchweek 9 before drawing 1-1 with the Sky Blues in Matchweek 16.

MLC vs SYD injury and availability news

Melbourne City trio Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe, and Curtis Good are ruled out of the final as they are under quarantine following their stints with the Australian national team. Andrew Nabbout and Craig Noone missed the semi-final against Macarthur and are doubts for the final. Sydney FC are likely to be without the services of Michael Zullo, Trent Buhagiar, Chris Zuvela, Jordi Swibel, and Calum Nieuwenhof. Andrew Redmayne, Rhyan Grant, and Ryan McGowan are also ruled out due to quarantine.

MLC vs SYD predicted XIs

Melbourne City: Tom Glover; Scott Jamieson, Rostyn Griffiths, Nuno Reis, Scott Galloway; Aiden O'Neill, Florin Berenguer, Adrian Luna; Nathaniel Atkinson, Marco Tilio, Stefan Colakovski

Tom Glover; Scott Jamieson, Rostyn Griffiths, Nuno Reis, Scott Galloway; Aiden O'Neill, Florin Berenguer, Adrian Luna; Nathaniel Atkinson, Marco Tilio, Stefan Colakovski Sydney FC: Tom Heward-Belle; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Paulo Retre; Anthony Caceres, Luke Brattan, Kosta Barbarouses, Alexander Baumjohann; Bobo, Adam Le Fondre

MLC vs SYD Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Tom Glover

Defenders: Joel King, Scott Jamieson, Scott Galloway

Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Luke Brattan, Kosta Barbarouses, Nathaniel Atkinson

Strikers: Adam Le Fondre, Marco Tilio, Stefan Colakovski

MLC vs SYD Dream11 team: Top picks for captain and vice-captain

Melbourne City: Nathaniel Atkinson, Marco Tilio, Stefan Colakovski

Sydney FC: Adam Le Fondre, Luke Brattan, Kosta Barbarouses

MLC vs SYD Dream11 prediction

We predict that Melbourne City will clinch a comfortable 2-0 win over Sydney FC on Sunday.

Note: The above MLC vs SYD Dream11 prediction, MLC vs SYD Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MLC vs SYD Dream11 Team and MLC vs SYD Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

(Image Courtesy: Melbourne City, Sydney FC Twitter)